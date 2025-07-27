Ryan Reynolds Celebrates The First Anniversary Of Deadpool And Wolverine’s Release With A Sweet BTS Photo

Time is a cruel mistress, want proof? Look no further than Ryan Reynolds' social media. Reynolds recently celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the first entry in his popular R-rated Marvel movie franchise with an awesome video. Now, though, the man who portrays the Merc with a Mouth on the big screen is marking the first anniversary of the release of Deadpool & Wolverine (which is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription). And Reynolds marked the occasion in a truly sweet way.

Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram stories to share an incredible BTS image of the wonderful actors and actresses who made up the many cameos in Deadpool 3. The picture, which you can see below, includes Hugh Jackman, Channing Tatum, Wesley Snipes, Jennifer Garner, Dafne Keen (who are all in full costume) and of course, the film's director, Shawn Levy. Check it out:

(Image credit: Instagram)

It's wild to think it's already been a year since Wade Wilson and Logan hit theaters and broke the box office, especially after all the time it took for a third Deadpool movie to be produced by Marvel Studios. When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and all its properties, it finally paved the way for Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool to join the fun. However, it still took years before fans got to see Deady-Pool and Wolvie on screen together and, when it finally happened, it became a major success.

Deadpool 3 also provides a great send-off to all the 21st Century Fox-developed Marvel characters who never got a chance to take their last bows, or got their chance at all, like Channing Tatum’s Gambit. The Step Up star had been hired by Fox nearly a decade before his cameo in the superhero threequel but never even got a chance to make it into production, despite all the buzz surrounding him over the years.

Let’s talk about how amazing it is that a series, kicked off in such a weird way, has gone on to have such a wonderful legacy. It all started with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman doing their thing in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which was panned by most and ranked amongst the worst of the X-Men movies. Then there was the leaked test footage of Deadpool, the origin of which remains unknown, not even to Kevin Feige. Now, ten years later, all three Deadpool movies have been hits with critics and audiences alike. The latest one is the top earner of the bunch, raking in over $1.3 billion worldwide amid its theatrical run in 2024.

Prior to its release, Deadpool & Wolverine was one of the most hottly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies destined for theaters. Now, a year out from its release, it remains one of the better Marvel Cinematic Universe entries amid the Multiverse Saga. Also, based on Ryan Reynolds' behind-the-scenes pic, it seems the fun wasn’t just on the screen, but was on set as well.

All three Deadpool movies are now streaming on Disney+, and the newest MCU flick, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is now playing and is one of the biggest titles on the 2025 movie schedule.