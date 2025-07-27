Natasha Lyonne Shared Her Take On Flirting With The Thing In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, And I Love How On Brand It Is

Spoilers for The Fantastic Four: First Steps lie ahead.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is already shaping up to be one of the most exciting projects on the 2025 movie release schedule. Not only does it have a cool, retro-futuristic 1960’s setting and a new vision, but the FF cast is also filled with talented stars. One of those cast members is Natasha Lyonne, whose mysterious role was a major point of discussion amongst fans. Now, Lyonne is not only talking about her character but her interactions with The Thing as well -- and she has a very on-brand take that I love.

Natasha Lyonne recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly while promoting her new animated film, The Bad Guys 2. The fan-favorite actress specifically chatted about what it was like working on Fantastic Four, and getting to play a potential love interest for one of the central characters. In true Lyonne-fashion, she admitted that flirting was something she relished while working on the film, especially with Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays The Thing, a.k.a Ben Grimm. When humorously describing it, Lyonne said the following:

Oh gosh. Really kinda wild. Ebon and I have known each other for a long time, but, well, it’s kinky. I’ll be honest.

For context, Lyonne plays Rachel Rozman, a school teacher who meets The Thing while he is playing with one of her students. While shy and afraid of rejection due to his appearance, The Thing retreats until he ultimately decides to seek her out at the end of the film. The two characters have great chemistry, even with Moss-Bacharach fully CGI-ed as The Thing. Given that the two actors have a friendly past, I can understand why they had such great energy.

The Poker Face star is never one to mince words, and I love that she just used "kinky" to describe the situation. However, she also had some serious compliments for her scene partner:

Yes. Super specific. But I just love him so much, I mean, he's such a good actor. We've known each other for a very long time, too, so it was very special to be a part of that.

I’d love to know more about the past between these two stars. Lyonne says they have known each other for a long time, but they have never crossed paths professionally before The Fantastic Four: First Steps. They did both appear on the HBO series, Girls, with Lyonne guest starring for one episode and Moss-Bachrach having an arc as one of the prominent love interests on the show. I find it Marvelous (sorry) that they were finally able to work together by way of Fantastic Four, though.

Lyonne also joked that while her character and The Thing are sending some serious romantic vibes by the end of the latest Fantastic Four film, Rachel Rozman is still a single gal, and exploring relationships with all sorts of “rocky” partners:

By the way, I'm also seeing four other rocks, you should know, at this time. I won't name names.

I love that Natasha Lyonne is so into this project and had such a great time working with Moss-Bachrach. While she may have a small part in the film, Lyonne leaves her mark, making Rachel a grounding element within the film. I’m rooting for these two lovebirds, and I hope we can see this relationship blossom in future MCU installments. Right now, there’s no word on a First Steps sequel.

However, I’m crossing my fingers that Lyonne and this romance returns in Avengers: Doomsday, because I never get tired of seeing her on screen -- and want to see her work more with Moss-Bachrach.

You can see Natasha Lyonne in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is currently playing in theaters nationwide. Also, stream other MCU films on Disney+. On top of that, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for news on upcoming Marvel movies as well.