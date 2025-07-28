‘He’s Like The Godfather’: Fantastic Four’s Vanessa Kirby On What It’s Like Working With Robert Downey Jr. On Doomsday

Spoilers ahead for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. After being one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is finally in theaters. The quartet of heroes was confirmed for the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, and Vanessa Kirby shared what it's been like working with the great Robert Downey Jr..

News of Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU broke the internet, especially because he'll be going from hero to villain as Doctor Doom. That character was teased in the First Steps mid-credits scene, where Sue Storm sees her son Franklin with what looks to be the back of Doom. The sequence was filmed in the midst of production for Doomsday, and in an interview with Variety Kirby was asked if RDJ was really the one she was acting opposite on set. She said:

Yeah! Robert’s never not been on set. He’s always there. He is our leader. We call him our Godfather. He’s looked after us. It’s such a joy working with the Russos and him, because they’ve had such deep collaboration for so long.

How sweet is that? While fans are hyped to see the Oscar-winning actor back in the MCU, it sounds like that feeling extends to the cast as well. Clearly folks like Vanessa Kirby, who are relatively new to the shared universe, are looking up to the OG hero as he turns to the dark side for the next two Avengers movies.

The Mission: Impossible actress' comment are likely going to be touching for moviegoers, especially those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order. The shared universe has made plenty of changes during this time, but throughout it all fans have adored Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark. And I can't wait to see what's going to happen when he gets into his villain era.

Later in the same interview, Kirby spoke more about what it's been like filming The Russo Brothers' pair of blockbusters. What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but the hype is very real. She offered:

And it’s been amazing being pregnant and working on Avengers. I felt so inspired and so relieved that I’ve been so taken care of. It’s been a really beautiful journey. Robert is just doing incredible work. I’m so excited.

I mean, same. Suddenly the wait for December of 2026 is feeling much longer, because Robert Downey Jr. is seemingly bringing it on set. I have to wonder how much the love around his return to the MCU is going to influence the upcoming movie's box office performance. There have been some peaks and valleys in that department in recent years, although First Steps is making money in theaters.

Doctor Doom is known as a Fantastic Four villain, so I have to assume that Vanessa Kirby and company will share plenty of scenes with RDJ in Doomsday and Secret Wars. That's looking especially possible after that credits scene.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list, and Avengers: Doomsday will follow suit on December 18th 2026. Now bring on Doctor Doom!