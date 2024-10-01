Dave Bautista Reveals Advice From ‘Mentor’ Triple H That Sticks With Him Today
Dave Bautista says he still listens to advice Triple H gave him during his WWE days.
Dave Bautista is one in a long line of former professional wrestlers who have become actors. Certainly, his time as a professional wrestler was important to his future as an actor, but he says that words of wisdom from Triple H still carry him through his current career.
When Dave Bautista, known simply as Batista in WWE, first arrived, he was quickly paired up with Triple H, the man who would go on to become the Chief Creative Officer of WWE. Both on-screen and off, Triple H was a mentor to Bautista, part of the successful Evolution faction. Speaking with The School of Hard Knockz on Instagram, Bautsita says Triple H gave him two pieces of advice that are some of the best he’s ever received. He said…
Professional wrestling is very much a hierarchical industry, and giving respect to the veterans is usually a pretty big deal, so it makes sense that Bautista wanted to be careful when he first got there. He knew he was the new guy, and he wanted to make sure he stayed on the good side of the people who had earned their spot. Getting on the bad side of wrestlers can get one in a fair amount of trouble.
But Triple H, who by this point was one of those locker room veterans, instead told Bautista to worry more about himself than he did what others thought of him. Both pieces of advice ultimately boil down to the idea that while one should certainly take others into account, at the end of the day, you have to make the best decisions for your future.
For both Bautista and Triple H, the perspective appears to have worked. Both would be major stars in the world of professional wrestling. Triple H is now one of the major executives at WWE, while Bautista is one of the true success stories when it comes to wrestlers who have become actors.
And one can see just how seriously Bautista has taken his brand. While he has been the action hero that is the default role for people who came from wrestling, Bautista has branched out into dramatic roles in a way that stars like Dwayne Johnson and John Cena have not. Bautista wants to make a romcom.
And while John Cena and The Rock have continued to make regular WWE appearances, Bautista has thus far remained retired. These sorts of decisions help him stand out and build that brand.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.