Why Supergirl's Jon Cryer Didn't Like The Finale At First

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Supergirl finale episodes “The Last Gauntlet” and “Kara.” Read at your own risk!

Supergirl has wrapped its seven-season run on The CW, but not before giving Kara and the Super Friends a proper sendoff. The team had to take on an overpowered Nyxly and Lex Luthor before getting to its endgame, and thankfully, they were able to come out on top. Not everyone feels thankful, however, as Luthor actor Jon Cryer revealed he didn’t like the finale at first.

Jon Cryer put a lot of work into Lex Luthor, and in an interview with TVLine , felt the character could’ve gotten a little more shine in the finale. In what comes off as a semi-joking tone, Cryer confessed his biggest complaint with the finale is that Lex didn’t win and instead became trapped in the Phantom Zone with Nyxly:

Well, I didn’t like it at first because I want Lex to win. It’s the end of the show. Supergirl isn’t going to be around anymore. How about Lex just wins? Just give him a bone! But I thought it functions well in a lot of ways because it’s genuinely awful, and he’s a genuinely awful person. But also, [Nxyly is] in there with him so he can pursue her and be turned down by her for thousands and thousands of years. Wonderful and awful at the same time.

Lex Luthor does feel doomed to a fate worse than death. Being trapped in the Phantom Zone is terrible enough, but being trapped alongside the one woman you ever loved who will never love you back because she hates you to your very core? Man, that’s brutal, but as Jon Cryer pointed out, an effectively wonderful punishment for one of DC’s greatest villains of all time.

Plus, Lex Luthor can survive the Phantom Zone. Of the many things Arrowverse fans can take away from the Supergirl finale, it’s that the Melissa Benoist-led series put Lex in a situation in which he can escape and cause trouble if the opportunity arises on Superman & Lois, The Flash, or any of the other superhero shows. I know there are Superman & Lois fans hoping to see Jon Cryer’s Lex appear, and it sounds like the actor is receptive to any future offers to appear in the Arrowverse.

I’m open to it. The quarantine was the biggest thing that was making shooting difficult [for a crossover], but now that that’s gone, it’s a whole different situation. I loved being this Luthor in the Arrowverse, and I want to respect that. If producers come up with good arcs for the character, I’m absolutely up for it.

With Supergirl officially over, Jon Cryer and other beloved actors of the series have the potential to turn up on other shows. Hopefully the Supergirl cast can turn back up in the Arrowverse moving forward, much like former Arrow regular David Ramsey. Chyler Leigh is already slated to appear on The Flash in its eighth season, so that's a start!