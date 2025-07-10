Christopher Reeve's Son Got Candid About Why His Superman Cameo Was An 'Automatic Yes'

As the new Superman movie is finally soaring into theaters this weekend, did you know you can look out for a cameo from Christopher Reeve’s son, Will Reeve? The 33-year-old ABC News correspondent was asked to honor his late father while the James Gunn movie was in production, and it sounds like he was honored to do so.

Earlier this week, when Superman premiered at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, Will Reeve spoke to Good Morning America on the red carpet about getting the opportunity to be part of the latest of 2025 movie releases. Here’s what he had to say:

My reaction to being approached by the folks who made this movie was an automatic yes, of course, I would do it. It sounded like a lot of fun. I'm no actor, I love my day job right here at GMA. I was thrilled to show up for a day, tape a couple lines, get to hang out with the cast and crew and then carry on with my day job, which I think I'm better suited for, I'll leave the acting to the professionals.

How fitting is it that the son of the star of the first Superman movie is a journalist in real life? Will Reeve is the youngest son of Christopher Reeve (with Dana Reeve being his mother). He was just three years old when the Superman actor became paralyzed from the neck down due to a tragic accident during an equestrian tournament. But Will Reeve had the chance to see his father become a real-life Superman as the Superman: The Movie actor dedicated the rest of his life to advocacy for the disabled before he died at the age of 52 when Will was just twelve. His mother died two years later of lung cancer.

After his parents’ deaths, he moved in with a family friend and later ended up pursuing a career in broadcast journalism, and he also serves on the board for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. While his role is small in Superman, he was happy to be a small part of the movie and ultimately honor his legendary father. As he said himself:

But I think in all seriousness, to get the chance to show up and represent my family, knowing how much people care about my dad's version of Superman, it was really in service of the fans who have loved my dad and hopefully will love this film as well. It's a fun little treat for them in the film, I play no pivotal role, but it's a nice little moment that hopefully everyone notices.

The new Superman actor, David Corenswet, previously spoke about getting to meet the son of Christopher Reeve while making the new superhero film. He called that day on set a “very heartwarming” one, especially because his own daughter was there that day. Corenswet called it a “little parallel” that meant a lot to him, along with sharing that having him on set was “nice in a lot of different ways.”

Christopher Reeve was of course the first actor to ever play Superman on the big screen back in 1978 with Richard Donner’s Superman: The Movie. The actor played the DC Comics role in four movies at a time before superhero films were among Hollywood’s most successful blockbusters. Will Reeve’s cameo in Superman sounds like a small but sweet way for him and writer/director James Gunn to pay tribute to the original Man of Steel, and we can’t wait to spot it.