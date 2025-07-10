Eva Mendes Once Again Proved Why She And Ryan Gosling Are Couple Goals, Thanks To Her Humorously Sweet Take On Project Hail Mary's Big Accomplishment

There’s a lot of gorgeous Hollywood-born couples in Tinseltown, but I was just reminded why Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes might be my favorite of them all: the first trailer for Gosling’s new movie Project Hail Mary came out last week, and it instantly became one of the most highly-anticipated upcoming 2026 movies for many. But how Mendes celebrated the movie’s big trailer record has me swooning over the couple all over again.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes fell in love on the set of indie movie The Place Beyond The Pines back in 2011, and have been together ever since. I love how nearly 15 years later the actress is supporting her hubby’s work by posting the following on her Instagram:

(Image credit: Instagram/Eva Mendes/Amazon)

The actress helped reveal that Project Hail Mary has already racked up 400 million views during its first week online, becoming “the most viewed trailer for an original film” that’s not a sequel or a remake. Per Deadline, it’s also Amazon MGM Studios biggest trailer launch ever (for MGM, Amazon, or even combined). Eva Mendes shared the news and added in that caption her “confession” of “399 million of these views” being her own.

It’s the sweetest sentiment, but obviously only that. Eva Mendes actually wouldn’t have had enough time to watch the three minute trailer hundreds of millions of times in a week. It’s great to see Ryan Gosling’s wife continue to support her man with his latest upcoming release after previously creating a glorious hashtag when the first look at Ken in Barbie came out or spreading the word about The Fall Guy when it was hitting theaters last summer.

Along with Project Hail Mary having a fan-favorite movie star in Ryan Gosling and taking place in space, it’s also one of the upcoming book adaptations that a lot of readers have been excited about. It’s based on an Andy Weir science fiction novel that came out back in 2021. The book has been a bestseller and critically-acclaimed novel ever since it hit stores, and now it sounds like it could be the source material for one of 2026’s big blockbusters.

It also helps that the movie is helmed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who famously made the 21 Jump Street and its sequels, the Spider-Verse movies, The Lego Movie and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. Both directors shared the following on Twitter to celebrate the trailer’s big achievement as well:

Holy Moly. Thank you all you glorious generous fans of movies / books / near light speed space travel / the Sun for pushing the trailer for Project Hail Mary past 400 million views – the most in one week for a film that’s not a sequel or a remake… ever. Can’t wait to thank some of you in person at San Diego Comic-Con in Hall H with our pals Ryan, Andy, and Drew…

I can’t wait to learn about what they have up their sleeves for SDCC later this month before the movie hits theaters on March 20, 2026. In the meantime, I expect even more reminders that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are absolute, verified couple goals.