How Supergirl Set Up A High-Stakes Series Finale For Alex And Kara

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Supergirl episode “Truth or Consequences.” Read at your own risk!

Supergirl is officially only days away from the series finale, and the stakes couldn’t be higher for Kara Danvers, her sister Alex, and the rest of the Super Friends. With Nyxly now fully trusting Lex Luthor , the power couple seemed primed to seize control of the totems and complete their ambitious plans of domination and destruction. Supergirl and crew aren’t going to let that happen, especially after the latest episode.

Nyxly (whose current presence on Earth still confuses me) and Lex finally tracked down the Love Totem, which, unfortunately, was within the body of sweet little Esme. Kidnapping Alex and Kelly’s alien foster child was pretty insane, but of course, Lex couldn’t let things lie just there. The villain had an ax to grind for his journals leaking to CatCo and decided to kill William Dey as a result. The scene ended with Kara’s discovery of his dead body, and then fans got the preview for the Supergirl finale, which can be seen below.

It’s not a lot to look at, but man, who can be upset about a two-hour series finale? Yes, Supergirl will close out with an extended finale, which will be comprised of the episodes “The Last Gauntlet” and “Kara.”

“The Last Gauntlet” kicks off the Supergirl finale, and as most penultimate episodes do, will build the action for what will be an epic showdown. Check out the synopsis, which teases the arrival of an unlikely ally to join the fray.

In the penultimate buildup to the season finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the super friends take drastic action after a loved one is kidnapped by Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer). An unlikely ally steps in to help the team.

An unlikely ally? Color me intrigued, though I have to wonder how unexpected this arrival will be to Supergirl and Arrowverse fans in general. Whoever it is, hopefully, they’ll be a meaningful piece to the fight against Lex Luthor and Nyxly, as who feel unstoppable at the moment .

Of course, one can’t help but think all will work out for Supergirl , Alex, and everyone involved, minus Brainy since he may have to return to the future and cease to exist. According to the finale synopsis, there is some good on the way, as it seems like one happy event will indeed happen before Supergirl ends.

In the epic series finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is joined by familiar faces from the past to help her stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for good. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) prepare to walk down the aisle. Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan and Chris Wood return for the series finale.

Alex and Kelly are poised to marry in the Supergirl finale, which should be a sweet moment for fans. Of course, the synopsis didn’t reveal everything set to happen in the finale. So, for any fan currently ripping their hair out because their favorite fan-ship wasn’t confirmed , there’s still a chance it could happen.