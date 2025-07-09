We Asked James Gunn Why DC Studios Doesn’t Have A Big Flashy Intro Like Marvel (And We Can Partially Blame Supes’ Dog Krypto)
Movie-goers can likely expect years of on-going debates between DC and Marvel fans about the qualities of the DC Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so let's get this one out of the way up front: at the beginning of every MCU movie, the Marvel logo is featured with epic fanfare and animation recalling the long history of the brand, but folks going to see James Gunn's Superman this weekend will find that the presentation of the DC logo is far simpler.
So why is it so different? According to the writer/director/co-CEO of DC Studios, it's a mixture of two things: cost and a desire to not interfere with the experience of the movie.
As captured in the video above, CinemaBlend's Jeff McCobb asked James Gunn about the DC Studios logo during the Los Angeles press day for Superman last month, and in addressing the contrast with Marvel Studios, he explained why it's different. At first, he jokingly threw his DC Studios partner Peter Safran under the bus, saying that he wasn't willing to spend the cash – but then he admitted that he himself balked at the price of a flashier intro and noted that the money was better spent bringing Superman's dog Krypto to life. Said Gunn,
It wasn't simply about not further inflating the film's budget, however. It's also an aesthetic choice for the filmmaker. James Gunn has the distinction of being the only Marvel Studios director who has gone on to make movies for DC (briefly putting aside the fact that he now runs it), so he has first hand experience of how a studio intro might become a touch too much. He didn't specifically name which Guardians of the Galaxy movie he feels is impacted this, but he continued,
Of course, it should be noted that Marvel Studios' logo has changed over the years, as the intros that played in front of Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* earlier this year is totally different than what was created for Iron Man back in 2008. It's very possible that in 10 years, the DC Studios logo will look more like what the Marvel Studios logo looks like today.
For now, however, James Gunn appreciates both the minimalist approach and how it touches back to DC's origins:
There is certainly a whole lot of classic comic book spirit in Superman, which arrives in theaters this weekend riding a wave of incredibly positive buzz (I personally have contributed to that wave with my four-and-a-half star review for CinemaBlend). It's a great big screen foundation for what James Gunn wants to ultimately build with the DC Universe – and that starts with a simple yet still stylish studio logo.
