Ahead Of Supergirl's Series Finale, Melissa Benoist Reflects On Her Favorite Arrowverse Crossover Memories

It’s almost time for the series finale of Supergirl, which will mark the third Arrowverse entry to come to an end. While the series came into The CW's superhero stable a season late after debuting over on CBS, Supergirl was in crossover-mode from the jump thanks to a shared episode with The Flash's Grant Gustin. And now that the crossovers are coming to an end (potentially), star Melissa Benoist is looking back on her favorite Arrowverse mash-up memories.

Crossovers are some of the biggest events in the Arrowverse each year, with Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl comprising the core squad of characters. Melissa Benoist recently spoke to EW about Supergirl’s end and shared some fun recollections about bringing the comic book characters together. In her words:

Do you know what's so funny about the crossovers is that [they were] crazy and insane and so frantic and hectic and chaotic, but I had so much fun doing them. All my memories are just of laughing with Grant and Tyler, and Stephen [Amell] — just laughing our butts off and getting so slaphappy and delirious and just having the best time. There was like an electric energy there. And one of my favorite moments too, was when Grant Gustin and I were running in a scene [during 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'], and it was a group of us, and I said, 'What if we just speed-walked, because I don't feel like running anymore?' And he speed-walked and that guy is actually abnormally fast! I've never seen anyone... It was incredible!

It always seems like Melissa Benoist, Grant Gustin and Stephen Amell had the best time filming their shared episodes together. Add in Tyler Hoechlin as the small screen's Man of Steel, and it’s even more costumed fun. The four stars were good about posting videos from set during each crossover's production, and even started up a running gag that Benoist would fall asleep while filming.

Although Supergirl is ending, this doesn’t mean the crossovers and appearances have to stop. In fact, Chyler Leigh, who portrays Alex Danvers/Sentinel on the series, will appear in the upcoming “Armageddon” five-episode event on The Flash. This could mean that even more Supergirl stars, like Benoist, can still appear in future Arrowverse episodes, depending on how the series ends for their characters of course.

Melissa Benoist also recently revealed whether she’d put on the cape again following the series finale, saying she’d love to appear on either The Flash or Superman & Lois. Considering she always has a great time filming with Grant Gustin and Tyler Hoechlin it’s not surprising that her favorite crossover memories include the two of them. Here's hoping Kara lives to see another day and another sun so that she can kick up some dust on Superman & Lois in a later season.

Fingers crossed we get Benoist in one more crossover because she always looks like she’s having a blast. But in the meantime, you can get ready to watch the final two episodes of Supergirl airing Tuesday, November 9, on The CW at 8 p.m. EST! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2021 fall TV guide to see what other shows to look out for.