Robert Downey Jr. Offered A Three-Word Response After Chatting With Dominique Thorne About Ironheart

The Marvel Cinematic Universe offers a steady stream of new content for fans, either in theaters or streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Those with the latter were recently treated to the new series Ironheart, with Riri Williams following in Tony Stark's footsteps. Robert Downey Jr. and Dominique Thorne have been in contact, and he recently offered a three-word reaction to the new MCU series.

While hardcore fans are debating Ironheart's finale, others are still catching up on the series. RDJ got the first three episodes early, and hopped on camera to talk to Thorne about her spinoff. In a video on Marvel's Instagram, the Oscar-winning actor offered his thoughts, starting with:

I love it.

Well, he certainly didn't mince words. While he admittedly only had the first few episodes, it sounds like the OG hero of the MCU thoroughly enjoyed Riri Williams' adventures in Chicago. Now I'm dying to hear what he thought about the rest of the show, including that wild twist ending for the title character.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Ironheart (and the MCU as a whole) is streaming on Disney+. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

This clip is overall very endearing, and it's fun seeing these two mech-heroes connect on a personal and professional level. While it's unclear if we'll ever see them meet in upcoming Marvel movies or shows, there's a clear mutual respect happening between the two performers.

RDJ even took to the comments section of this post to share (another) quick message of love for Ironheart. He posted:

Iron Man ❤️s Ironheart

Of course, Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU. But rather than bringing back Iron Man after Tony Stark's death in Endgame, he's going to be playing the villainous Doctor Doom in the next two Avengers movies. Thorne isn't wasn't included in the Doomsday cast list, but maybe she'll end up in Secret Wars. Hey, a guy can dream.

You can watch the full clip from Instagram below, and witness what great chemistry RDJ and Dominique Thorne have.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios) A photo posted by on

Spoilers ahead for Ironheart.

As previously mentioned, I'd love to hear how Robert Downey Jr. responds to the various twists that came from the rest of Ironheart's season on Disney+. The Marvel show fused tech and magic in a fascinating way, and (finally) introduced the long-awaited villain Mephisto into the shared universe. And since Riri made a deal with him in order to bring back her best friend, I have to assume that this will influence future projects in the MCU. Seriously, what is going to happen to Dominique Thorne's signature character?

Given the big implications that came with the last few episodes of Ironheart, I'm hoping the studio addresses them sooner rather than later. The series was seemingly popular on Disney+, which might be a good sign. But there's no indication that Season 2 is coming, or where Riri will pop up next.

Ironheart is streaming in its entirety on Disney+, and the next MCU movie hitting theaters is The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list. And like every other fan, I can't wait to see RDJ return to the shared universe.