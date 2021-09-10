Twenty Something Director Talks Working At Pixar, Being Part Of Its First Black-Led Animated Film
Aphton Corbin, writer and director of the new Pixar Animated Short Twenty Something, has had quite the journey at Pixar. Twenty Something is her first project as a director and she created the most relatable story. Corbin recently spoke about working at Pixar and being a part of Soul, Pixar’s first Black-led animated film.
As a life-long movie fan, I’ve always been interested in what goes on behind the scenes. In film school, it was really interesting to learn the hierarchy of a set, all of the different jobs available, and how one moves up in the industry. I got the chance to speak with Pixar director Aphton Corbin for an interview with CinemaBlend, and was very excited to learn about her background and journey to becoming a director. Here’s what she shared:
Imagine getting to work on Toy Story 4 as your first job! And then getting to work with Pete Docter on oscar-winning Soul, a literal dream come true. I’m so excited Aphton Corbin was able to be a part of Pixar’s first Black animated film. Coming from someone who loves Soul and has watched it over fifteen times, I definitely feel it’s authentic both to the Black experience and culture and to lovers of music and animation. Corbin also shared the following:
Aphton Corbin mentioned learning the ropes as a director and working with tight deadlines and authentic storytelling on Soul before directing her own project, Twenty Something. This is a relatable Pixar Animation Studios Original Short that you need to check out. Twenty Something follows Gia on a night out for her 21st birthday, and things don’t go as planned with all the emotions battling inside her because she doesn’t feel like an adult yet. Corbin incorporated her own personality when writing for Gia (as well as Gia’s younger selves, which you’ll see in the short) and it absolutely shines!
For all who struggle with #adulting, this is for you. Twenty Something is available now, exclusively on Disney+.
