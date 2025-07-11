Working At The View Doesn't Sound Like It's For The Faint Of Heart, As Whoopi Goldberg And Alyssa Farah Griffin Speak Out
It's a tough gig.
Every weekday on the 2025 TV schedule, The View’s hosts get together to discuss the day's hottest and most debatable topics. There’s no question how hard that is, either. In the past, former hosts have shared negative thoughts about the job, and there’s no shortage of examples when it comes to takes and reactions the hosts have had that have gone viral. Now, Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin have opened up in ways that prove this job isn’t for the faint of heart.
Whoopi Goldberg Thanked Audiences For Supporting The View, Because It Can Be A Tough Gig
When the women walked out for the July 8 broadcast of The View (which you can also watch with a Hulu subscription), they got a notably long standing ovation from the crowd. It extended beyond the theme song, and once it quieted down, Whoopi Goldberg took a minute to thank the audience for the support, stating:
More applause followed that, as all the women on the panel smiled. It’s clear this all meant a lot to them. And it makes sense, too. The View is famously challenging and stressful – Candace Cameron Bure once said she had “PTSD” following her time on the show. The panelists have to discuss hot and divisive newsworthy and political topics on a daily basis, and those takes can go viral and cause quite a stir online.
Plus, over the years, panelists haven’t gotten along, and heated rifts between them can also make the job difficult.
Along with this, Goldberg wasn’t the only person to comment on how hard this job can be. Alyssa Farah Griffin discussed it the following day, while the panel talked about crying at work.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Spoke About Crying At Work, And The Challenges Of Working On The View
In the July 9 episode of The View, the women had a discussion about Gen Z using restrooms as a place to calm down when they’re feeling stressed and anxious at work. Sunny Hostin responded to this by saying she’s “never felt the luxury to be able to cry at work.” After that, Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in, saying:
When Hostin was clearly shocked by this admission, her co-host doubled down on the idea, saying:
After that, she showed a meme from The Simpsons of Bart Simpson and Milhouse going into a cave with a flashlight. The text on it read: “This is where I come to cry,” and “Cool.”
She then noted how difficult this job is, while also saying that her opinions (she's one of the conservative hosts) often don’t align with the other co-hosts on The View:
However, Farah Griffin did clarify that she loves her job and feels very supported there.
Whoopi Goldberg also ended the conversation on an empowering note, that kind of ties back to her statement from the day before. She explained that the people around that table were there to support each other, and if one of them felt the need to cry, there was no reason to hide it.
This isn’t the first time we’ve heard comments about The View hosts being a sisterhood. That’s always comforting to hear, considering the difficulties that come with being on this show. It’s not for the faint of heart, and I’m happy the women are there to support each other through it.
