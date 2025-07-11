Tom Holland Opens Up About Why The Odyssey Has Been ‘The Job Of A Lifetime’

When Tom Holland found out he was cast as the MCU’s next Spider-Man , he flipped his computer up in the air and excited his dog. So you can imagine the enthusiasm the British actor felt getting the “role of a lifetime” in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Holland continued to share what makes being cast in the epic action-fantasy flick so life-changing for his career.

There’s nothing like seeing an actor like Tom Holland so revved up for a new role. Fans think the talented actor's role in The Odyssey will be Odysseus' son, Telemachus. But I guess we won't know for sure until the trailer's debut. The MCU actor couldn’t hold back his happiness to GQ about filming his upcoming movie, and can you blame him?

It was amazing. The job of a lifetime, without a doubt. The best experience I've had on the film set. Incredible. It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we've ever seen.

While Tom Holland isn’t getting into specifics about why The Odyssey will be “unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” I’ve got a good guess at what he could be referring to.

Christopher Nolan has used IMAX cameras to make his movies since The Dark Knight. Each movie of his after continued to test the limits of what the large-screen format could do to immerse audiences in his storytelling. But the British filmmaker pushed IMAX’s boundaries with The Odyssey to create the first movie shot completely with IMAX cameras. I can imagine this means the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation will turn Homer’s classic epic poem into an epic visual event.

Throughout Tom Holland’s film career , he’s been lucky enough to get to work with visionary directors like Ron Howard, the Russo Brothers, and more. But the Uncharted actor talked about what made working with Christopher Nolan such a unique experience:

Working with Chris, getting to know him and Emma [Thomas] was absolutely fantastic. I've never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they're the best in the business for sure. To get a front row seat to that and to be a part of the process and to collaborate with a true master of his craft and learn from him was the best experience I've ever had.

There’s no doubt that Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas have one of the most successful partnerships in the movie industry. The husband-and-wife powerhouse duo clearly knows how to blend innovation with creative storytelling. With Nolan bringing his vision behind the camera and Thomas steering production, The Odyssey probably can’t lose.

Based on what we know about Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey , Tom Holland gets to be the fortunate actor to work with such an awesome star-studded cast . Not only will he be teaming up with his fiancée Zendaya , but he’ll be in the company of many A-listers that create a dynamic ensemble. The BAFTA Award winner made sure to send his high praises to his co-stars:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Matt Damon has always been a hero of mine, Anne Hathaway has always been a hero of mine. So to share scenes with them, to learn from them, to become friends with them, I couldn't have asked for a better job. And I’m so proud of the work I’ve done. I came to work every day with a real sense of purpose and a point to prove, and I’m so grateful for Chris to have given me that opportunity.

That must have been such a beneficial experience for Holland to be able to work with talented stars like Damon, Hathaway, and more. It can make anyone green with envy for getting that chance. With each co-star The Impossible actor works with, his range will continue to expand, and ready him to take on more challenging roles going forward.

It’s no wonder that The Odyssey is the “job of a lifetime” for Tom Holland. He gets to learn from new people like Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, and the film’s stacked cast. Not to mention, Holland will be part of cinema history, getting to star in the first movie filmed 100% with IMAX cameras. If you're curious to see what the Onward actor is talking about, Nolan’s new epic flick hits theaters on July 17, 2026.