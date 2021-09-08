The Most Challenging Aspect Of Creating A Pixar Short, According To Twenty Something Director

I’ve always been amazed by short films, particularly at Disney and Pixar, because of their ability to elicit such a range of emotions in such a short amount of time. I’m the type of person who loves to feel all the feels, and Twenty Something, a new Pixar short coming to Disney+, does not disappoint! Director Aphton Corbin shared the most challenging aspect of creating the film.

The feature film experience is so appealing because I get to spend a couple of hours in another’s life, and TV is exciting because I get to take an even longer journey with the characters. But sometimes it takes the first half-hour of the film or the first few episodes of a show to fully understand the characters and get immersed in their world, so I can only imagine how difficult it is to accomplish that, along with the full story, in under fifteen minutes. I spoke with Twenty Something director Aphton Corbin for an interview with CinemaBlend, and she shared the following about the hardest thing to get right:

The hardest part to get right, I think for me, it was locking in on after she has the conversation ‘We’re gonna go out there and have fun!’ trying to find the tight way to wrap that moment up before she ends up back in the bathroom. Just like what she was going to do there and how that was going to lead her to mess up. I think that’s where there was a lot of back and forth on that and how to portray this fantasy of Gia, you know, and make sure that that stayed tight before we reveal that all three of them are one person. That was the hardest thing, and dialing that in. And I think it just ended up being like, instead of trying to really think about it, I think I just needed to have fun and just make a lot of fun stuff happen to her in Act Two that would be entertaining for people to watch.

If there is an animated film that adults can relate to, it’s Twenty Something. Adulting can be hard. Some days you're nailing it, while other days, you're just a stack of kids hiding in a trench coat hoping no one notices. Gia finds herself in this exact scenario the night of her 21st birthday. This is a story about the insecurities of adulting and how we're all just faking it till we make it.

Twenty Something is brilliant. Aphton Corbin captures specific scenarios most of us can relate to like not feeling totally confident while out with friends, trying and failing to get the bartender’s attention to order a drink, and getting into trouble and needing to call a parent for help. Twenty Something is streaming exclusively on Disney+ September 10. While you’re there, be sure to also check out Dug Days!