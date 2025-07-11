'Ready For Another Matlock Twist?' CBS' Season 2 Premiere Date Reverses A Strategic Season 1 Move, And I Have Questions

I honestly didn’t think that Matlock's return to the 2025 TV schedule would spark theories. Today’s big unveiling of CBS’s Fall 2025-2026 premiere schedule corrected that assumption, though, as it was revealed that the award-winning Kathy Bates dramedy is coming back to our screens in October. This is all surprising because Matlock’s insane wait after its series premiere won’t be present for Season 2’s kickoff; in fact, we're getting the opposite of that. That’s good news for us fans, but I’m wondering what could be hiding behind this early twist?

Matlock's Season 2 Premiere Strategy Is Literally Its First Twist

This change, following up Matlock’s suspenseful Season 1 finale, is indeed being billed as a twist by the folks at CBS. As the email went out showing us when returning favorites like NCIS and new shows such as DMV will be dropping, a social media video touted the Sunday, October 12th premiere, along with this “twist”:

Two episodes in one week? As in one on Sunday, October 12, and then another four days later on Thursday, October 14? Is this really the Matlock I remember taking two-week breaks between select installments? Surely this might disappoint the Paramount+ subscription crowd, as that gap designed to hook viewers on Kathy Bates’ first big twist won’t be present in Season 2’s debut.

Admittedly, it was a story mechanic that worked in the show’s favor, as Matlock’s early renewal and bountiful ratings showed. While I’m not trying to go all Matty Matlock on you folks here, my first question in the wake of that decision is very much influenced by that happening.

What Are They Trying To Hide With Matlock’s Two-Episode Kickoff?

When seeing an ad for two episodes in one week, my mind ran to a quote from Dune’s devious Baron Harkonnen, “When is a gift not a gift?” Now, I’m not saying that Matty will be sending an assassin to take out Julian Markston (Jason Ritter) after his unveiling as a Wellbrexa co-conspirator, but Matlock’s double drop does leave me happily suspicious.

I’d like to think there’s going to be something that rivals learning Matty Matlock was really Madeline Kingston around the bend. Something that would take two episodes to set up, surely. It’s a rabbit hole, for sure, and to reach the next level, we’ll need to look back at my huge Matlock Season 1 finale questions .

What Season 2 Questions Will Matlock’s Premiere Address?

There were quite a few plates spinning in the big two-part finale “Tricks of the Trade.” Out of the fine china that’s revolving in delicate suspension, two pieces catch my eye for Season 2’s opening gambit. For starters, one would think that the Sunday episode is going to address Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and her potential decision on what to do with Julian.

As tenuous as her friendship with Matty may be after Matlock’s penultimate Season 1 episode , sending the father of her children to jail obviously isn’t an easy decision. However, that might be saved for Thursday, October 16th’s second episode, as the first chapter back might be all about Matty’s meeting with the supposed “father” of grandson Alfie (Aaron Harris).

I feel like I may have figured out why we’re getting two episodes of Matlock in one week, but I wouldn’t bet a partner spot at Jacobson Moore on it. If there’s anything we need to remember from Season 1, it’s that we can’t always call where things are going next.

Let the countdown begin to the big day, as Kathy Bates and company will be back on Sunday, October 12th at 9:30 PM ET; after which, the show will return to its traditional Thursday 9 PM ET slot. Should you want to send any fan letters asking your own burning questions, remember that the address is CBS!