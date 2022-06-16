After Taking Over Law And Order: SVU, New Showrunner Has A Cool BTS Look At The First Day On Set

It hasn’t even been a month yet since Law & Order: SVU aired its Season 23 finale, but the team is already getting to work on Season 24. Following big changes behind the scenes in May with Warren Leight departing as showrunner, new showrunner David Graziano shared a look at the first official day for the writers on set in a pretty great office.

As it turns out, the writers' room started out in a truly fitting place for a season of Law & Order: SVU. David Graziano revealed on Instagram that the work on Season 24 began in the show's courtroom:

It's not clear if the writers convening in the show's courtroom is going to keep happening in the long term or just something special for the first day, but it's a fun peek behind the scenes. Why not make use of that set over hiatus, when the space isn't needed for filming? With SVU in its 24th season, a lot has certainly happened in that courtroom, but perhaps the show will move in some different directions with David Graziano taking over.

Of course, any peek BTS is going to be nice for SVU fans, since there's a long wait ahead until the Law & Order shows return in the fall. Not much is known about that Season 24 has in store, which isn't surprising if writing has only just started. The Season 23 finale did set Benson up to potentially make a big decision about her personal life, although whether or not her personal life will include more of Stabler likely depends on SVU's connections to Law & Order: Organized Crime moving forward.

Season 23 did leave another story pretty open-ended, when the series brought back Demore Barnes’ Christian Garland with a major career change. By making him Deputy Mayor to the new government of New York City, it’s possible we could see him back more often. He may not have reason to cross paths with Benson and Co. as much as he did when he was their deputy chief, but SVU did leave the door open for potential returns.

Meanwhile, could it be possible that the writers are concocting a three-show crossover for the Law & Order franchise? The Season 21 finale of the original series delivered its first crossover since the revival by featuring Mariska Hargitay's Captain Benson, so it's definitely possible. Fans can surely expect more crossovers with Organized Crime, with more Benson and Stabler. Only time will tell of Jack McCoy or any of the other Law & Order characters turn up on SVU or OC as well.

It will be interesting to see how Season 24 works with a new showrunner, but it looks like David Graziano is enthusiastic about his new role on the hit NBC show. While there is no set premiere date as of yet for Season 24 of Law & Order: SVU, NBC has released the fall lineup, and it will return to Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, between Law & Order and Organized Crime. In the meantime, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to watch to keep you occupied!