Scream 7’s Anna Camp Discusses Neve Campbell’s Dynamic With The Film’s Director, And It’s Making Me Hopeful For The Horror Sequel

The horror genre's renaissance is showing no signs of slowing, to the joy of fans like me. Some of the best horror movies returned to theaters with new sequels, including the legendary slasher Scream. Following two recent sequels (which are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) a seventh movie is on its way. And newcomer Anna Camp recently explained what it was like seeing Neve Campbell work with director/OG Scream writer Kevin Williamson.

What we know about about Scream 7 is limited, as the studio is keeping its cards close to the chest. But fans are pleased that Campbell is back as Sidney, after being noticeably absent from Scream VI. She helped encourage Williamson to direct his first Scream movie, after writing and being an EP for a number of previous entries including the original. In an interview with THR, Camp spoke about what it's been like seeing the House of Cards alum film, sharing:

This character is so close to home [for her]. Obviously, she’s grown up playing this role that she knows when the script is not right or if something doesn’t feel like what Sidney would say.

I mean, you can't argue with the evidence. Campbell filmed the original Scream movie back in 1996, so she's spent decades playing beloved Scream Queen Sidney Prescott on and off. As such, she understands her signature character's voice better than anyone... especially since so many writers have worked on the franchise.

Later in the same interview, Anna Camp (You, Pitch Perfect, True Blood) spoke more about what it's been like on the set of Scream 7. Specifically, seeing the way Campbell and Williamson are able to collaborate after their years-long relationship. As she shared:

Kevin Williamson directed this one, and he’s the mastermind behind the entire story. To watch their dialogue together and their shorthand, I was like, ‘I want that. I want a relationship like that with the director.’

It certainly sounds like Neve Campbell and Kevin Williamson are enjoying working together within the Scream franchise together. They were there from the beginning, so obviously have a great deal of care and affection for the slasher property. I personally can't wait to see what they'e got planned,

While I was originally bummed about Scream 7 changing directors from the previous two entries, Williamson's involvement is definitely exciting. And hearing how well he's working with Campbell is getting me really hyped for the upcoming horror movie. But we'll have to be patient ahead of the movie's release.

Scream 7 is currently expected to hit theaters on February 27th, so it's not part of the 2025 movie release list. But hopefully we get more information about that slasher sooner rather than later.