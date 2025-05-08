Law And Order’s Price Has Surprising Insight For Maroun In Exclusive Episode Clip, But Can He Take His Own Advice To 'Walk Away'?

Season 24 of Law & Order is winding down in the 2025 TV schedule, with the wait still on to know for sure whether the drama will return for a milestone 25th season. Fans can look forward to the next new episode on May 8, which will deliver longtime fan Stephen A. Smith as a guest star and at least one poignant moment between Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) and Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi). In an exclusive episode clip, seen above, the senior ADA has some unexpected insight, and a big question is whether Maroun – or Price himself – can take the advice.

The penultimate episode of Season 24, which airs in the usual NBC time slot on May 8 and streams next day with a Peacock subscription, is called "Tough Love." It's not clear just based on a single clip how Price and Maroun's moment will tie to the larger case, but I for one find the implication that Nolan and Sam regularly decide on takeout places together to be pretty endearing... in a vaguely unhealthy, workaholic Law & Order sort of way. Maroun bringing food from home seems like a financially savvy move for somebody who usually eats at the office, but it's apparently out of the ordinary enough to pique her boss' interest.

And not only does Maroun open up about her personal life – which I always love, as a fan of the character and actress Odelya Halevi – but Price went on to share a family experience of his own. I'm glad that Law & Order has slotted in some more time to at least touch on Price's complicated family history after the reunion earlier this season, and his advice seems to strike Maroun as wise. I'm not convinced that either attorney will follow that advice if the episode gets any stickier with their family history, though!

Fans will have to tune in to NBC on Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET to find out with the "Tough Love" episode of Law & Order, but NBC's logline sheds a little bit more light on what to expect from the "law" portion of the installment:

A tough-love sports agent is found stabbed to death, leaving the squad with a trail of suspects who wanted him gone. Despite a wealth of evidence, Price and Maroun worry that a lack of motive will tank their case.

Well, the sports agent being found stabbed certainly doesn't bode well for Stephen A. Smith's character! I'm curious to see how much of the episode he's actually in. He confirmed that he is actually acting instead of just playing a dead body on Law & Order, so this won't be a case of the ESPN icon turning up as a random corpse.

As for Price and Maroun... well, their relationship can be rocky on the show depending on whether or not they agree on the approach to prosecution each week, but the exclusive episode clip suggests that maybe "Tough Love" will be one of the episodes that showcases them as a united front.

And as for the future of Law & Order as well as Law & Order: SVU, NBC has not yet announced renewals for the 2025-2026 TV season. After CBS axed two of the FBI shows, NBC renewed all three of the One Chicago shows, and Peacock picked up Law & Order: Organized Crime, the original Law & Order and SVU remain the only two of the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe with unconfirmed fates at the time of writing.