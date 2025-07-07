Less Than A Month After Son's Death, 16 And Pregnant Vet Whitney Purvis Was Arrested For Involuntary Manslaughter

16 and Pregnant alum Whitney Purvis has been through a lot as of late. Just last month, Purvis mourned the passing of her son, Weston, who died at the age of 16. Now, the former reality TV star is facing a situation that has some legal ramifications. It’s been reported that Purvis has been arrested and facing a felony charge involving manslaughter. Since Purvis was taken into police custody, further details on the situation have come to light.

The 33-year-old former MTV star was booked today, Monday, July 7, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. According to the news outlet, this legal situation stems from an incident that took place on February 16, 2025. It was at that time that cops arrived at Whitney Purvis’ residence and discovered the body of John Mark Harris, who reportedly died from a drug overdose. It’s also said that authorities spotted drug paraphernalia when they were on the premises. At this time, Purvis’ reps have yet to speak out on the matter.

What’s also known is that Purvis has been formally charged with involuntary manslaughter involving a fatal drug overdose. Per the arrest warrant, Purvis allegedly provided John Mark Harris with drugs, specifically a substance known as “Tranq,” which the police believe to be the cause of the overdose. That drug is reportedly made up of a combination of Fentanyl and Xylazine. Details regarding the exact nature of Purvis’ relationship to Harris have not been shared.

As noted by TMZ, this isn’t the first time that Whitney Purvis has had a run-in with the law, as she’s actually been arrested three times since 2012. Purvis was previously taken into custody for smashing someone’s electronics and was booked on another occasion for stealing a pregnancy test from a Walmart. Additionally, Purvis drew the ire of the law in 2024 when she failed to pay child support as stipulated.

