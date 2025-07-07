Insiders Drop Claims About What’s Really Going On After Kelly Clarkson Canceled Shows At The Last Minute: ‘It Wasn’t One Thing’

Mass speculation has swirled around Kelly Clarkson as of late due to rumors of issues plaguing her eponymous talk show. However, this weekend, the entertainer drew attention for a completely different reason, as she canceled the opening weekend shows of her Las Vegas residency, titled Studio Sessions. What’s more is that the announcement was made roughly 90 minutes before show time. Although Clarkson released a statement on why she halted the shows, sources are now making claims about what’s really going on.

What Did Kelly Clarkson Say About The Show Cancellations, And What Are Insiders Saying?

43-year-old Kelly Clarkson was set to go on stage for the first show of her Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace, according to Page Six. However, the songstress took to Instagram to share a message, through which she explained that her intense prep for the shows had “taken a toll on [her] voice.” Clarkson also said that she would “rest up” during the past weekend and this coming one but that she was “devastated” by the delay. Nevertheless, the Grammy winner expressed excitement for the shows to come.

Substack owner Rob Shuter spoke to some people who apparently have further knowledge of the situation. One of them is supposedly a friend of the “Breakaway” singer, and they alleged that “she’s not okay” at this time. The unnamed person also said that the media personality’s situation “isn’t just about her voice” but “it’s about her hitting a wall.” Another source who’s connected to the Vegas shows also had this to say:

She was crying, saying she couldn’t do it. She was crying, saying she couldn’t do it. It wasn’t one thing — it was everything catching up to her.

A veteran of the music industry also commented on the matter. If they’re to be believed, while Kelly Clarkson “always tries to power through” these kinds of issues, “her body said no” this time and “so did her heart.” Furthermore, an additional source said that Clarkson’s decision to push back the shows is allegedly due to bigger issues:

This isn’t about one show. It’s about her well-being. We’re watching someone we love crumble under pressure.

When the source refers to that “pressure,” it’s hard to say whether they’re also alluding to the purported drama involving her talk. Regardless, it’s fair to say that when it comes to that situation, there appear to be a lot of moving pieces.

What’s Been Said About The Kelly Clarkson Show’s Status?

Earlier this year, there were reports of BTS issues at The Kelly Clarkson Show, which coincided with the host missing episodes in March and April for unspecified reasons. Insiders claimed that Clarkson was beginning to become unhappy with her work schedule for the talk show. The singer even spoke about those obligations during a live show and said that her daytime TV gig greatly factored into the reason that she couldn’t perform live as much as she’d like to. With that, it’s been rumored that Clarkson wants out of her contract with NBC after it expires in 2026.

A few employees from TKCS have since dropped claims about how staffers are feeling about the series’ future, and they don’t seem too bullish. On top of that, some staffers shared their discomfort with the fact that Clarkson spoke ill of the show’s production as it pertains to her singing career.

Rumors of a potential replacement for Kelly Clarkson eventually began to surface, and a major name emerged. It was reported that retired Today co-host Hoda Kotb would take the reins from Clarkson. However, when Kotb addressed the rumors herself, she said that they weren’t true.

Much uncertainty remains when it comes to the future of Kelly Clarkson’s talk show as well as her Las Vegas residency. Although it would appear that the shows will still begin later this month, it remains to be seen whether any changes might be made on that front.