‘Our Angel.’ Descendants Stars Paid Tribute To Cameron Boyce On The Anniversary Of His Death

Disney Channel has produced a number of beloved stars over the years, and Cameron Boyce is certainly one of them. It’s for that reason that there was a major outpouring of love and affection after Boyce sadly died at the age of 20 due to epilepsy-related issues in 2019. This past weekend marked the sixth anniversary of the former child star’s passing and, today, he’s certainly not forgotten. My assertion is evidenced by the fact that Boyce’s Descendants co-stars penned sweet tributes in remembrance of him.

Cameron Boyce passed away on July 6, 2019 and, on that same date this year, Descendants alum Dove Cameron took to Instagram to celebrate her late co-star. Cameron shared a throwback photo featuring herself, Boyce and their fellow co-stars from the Disney franchise, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart. Cameron also included a caption, with which she sent her well wishes to Boyce’s relatives. Check out the post for yourself down below:

In the past, Dove Cameron has been candid about her friend’s death, but she’s also continued to reflect on her time with him and the work he contributed. Likewise, Sofia Carson has discussed Boyce’s passing while also sharing fond memories of him. Carson marked the sixth anniversary of her buddy’s passing by sharing another group photo – seemingly taken from a makeup trailer – as a way of honoring the young man she calls “our angel. Forever.” Take a look:

The IG post above also drew a response from Booboo Stewart, who shared a pair of eagle emojis. An additional post was shared by fellow Descendants alum Sarah Jeffrey. On Sunday, she simply shared a photo of her and Boyce smiling while hanging out together:

As much as his co-stars continue to recall their experiences with him, Cameron Boyce’s fans also remember the work he contributed as an actor. Boyce appeared in films early in his career, including Eagle Eye and Mirrors, and he eventually landed a role in the Adam Sandler-led flick Grown Ups (and appeared in its sequel as well). However, it was Boyce’s role as the delightfully mischievous Luke Ross on Disney’s Jessie, which aired for four seasons from 2011 to 2015.

The Descendants franchise (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription) arguably upped Boyce’s notoriety on Disney Channel, as he took on the role of Cruella de Vil’s son, Carlos. Ultimately, Boyce played the role in the series’ first three films and appeared in related media as well. The third film’s release coincided with Boyce’s death and, while the red carpet premiere was canceled at the time, the movie still premiered and was dedicated to Boyce’s memory.

As much as his acting credits are still remembered, the Mrs. Fletcher alum’s legacy expands far beyond that. He was also known for his philanthropic efforts, and his relatives have followed in his footsteps. After the star’s death, his loved ones founded The Cameron Boyce Foundation, which contributes to global efforts to find a cure to epilepsy and inform the general public about the condition.

The fact that Cameron Boyce is no longer here is honestly still somewhat of a hard pill to swallow, as I can honestly still remember where I was when I heard the news six years ago. While it’s unfortunate that such a young man was taken so soon, it’s lovely that his co-stars and fans continue to remember him not just for being an actor but a lovely human being as well.