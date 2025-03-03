‘He Died In An Unfortunate Way, But Man, He Was Still The Best Stage Actor I Ever Saw.’ Bill Murray Jumps To John Belushi’s Defense Years After Starring On SNL Together

Fans have long debated the greatest Saturday Night Live cast members of all time, and the answers have varied. However, someone who’s arguably always somewhere in the discussion is John Belushi, who starred on the show during its first four years on air. Belushi has become something of a myth and even a comedic folk hero since his death at 33 in 1982. He remains revered, and many continue to prop up his legacy. That’s what his buddy, Bill Murray, just did when defending Belushi against a book and biopic centered around him.

An SNL star who has strong dramatic chops, Bill Murray joined the show in 1977. That was two years after John Belushi and the OG cast members began their stints on the show and a couple of years before he departed the series in 1979. In that time, Belushi and Murray became close and, today, the latter seems quite protective of his late friend. Murray has nothing but praise for his comedic comrade and lauds him not just for his work but for opening the door for other talented individuals like himself:

Belushi made people’s careers possible. … Mine would be one of ‘em. All the people that he dragged to New York — he went to New York first. He broke into New York, he took over New York, and he dragged all of us from the Second City to New York. He’s the one that got everyone there. … He did a lot of things for people. There’s a lot of people that slept on John Belushi’s couch. There’s a lot of people that stayed for free at his house until they made it in New York. And I’m one. You know, he died in an unfortunate way but, man, he was still the best stage actor I ever saw. He was absolutely magnetic. You couldn’t take your eyes off him.

The Animal House icon came up during Bill Murray’s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience (which can be found on YouTube). Amid the conversation, Rogan and Murray also touched on the controversial 1984 book Wired: The Short Life and Fast Times of John Belushi, which was written by journalist Bob Woodard. Said book also inspired a 1989 biographical film of the same name. Woodard was criticized for the way he tackled Belushi’s life and sought out sources, and Murray didn’t mince words when discussing his work:

[Woodard] was talking to people [and I’m like,] ‘Wait a minute. You’re telling me that that guy over there, that guy who’s that far away from the center of things is telling you the facts about John Belushi? That guy way the fuck over there is telling you who John Belushi is?’ … I didn’t want to have anything to do with [the book]. I would have nothing to do with it. I smelled funny from day one. [Belushi’s wife] Judy wanted people to talk. I was like, ‘Sorry, I know where this is going.’ And it went exactly where I thought it was going, even worse than where I thought it was going. Even just the title alone, it was cold.

The late comedian, who struggled with drug abuse during portions of his life, died at the Chateau Marmont due to a combination of cocaine and heroin. Singer Cathy Smith eventually admitted to giving him the dose. In the years since, much has been said about Belushi’s passing, and it remains a topic of discussion. Despite that, those who knew well continue to talk about more than the late comedian’s personal demons.

Dan Aykroyd has paid tribute to his creative partner and Blues Brothers co-star many times over the years. Just in 2024, Aykroyd praised his colleague’s kindness, remembering him for being “very funny and warm and compassionate.” Still, others have been honest about the complications that came into play when working with the late comedy legend. Fellow SNL OG Jane Curtin admitted to having problems with the 1941 alum but also said that was because “John wasn’t John” due to his drug use.

All in all, these accounts from John Belushi’s friends and colleagues seem to paint a picture of a multi-faceted individual, who wasn’t perfect but was generous and creatively gifted. One would think that Bill Murray and others will continue to keep his friend’s name alive and unsullied as time goes on.

You can check out Mr. Belushi’s greatest sketches by streaming classic SNL episodes with a Peacock subscription. Also, watch new episodes of the show with that membership to check out the current cast as well as Season 50’s hosts and musical guests.