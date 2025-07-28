The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam Breaks Silence After Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Death: 'I've Just Needed A Moment'

Many continue to mourn Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who passed away at the age of 54 earlier this month following a drowning incident. Shortly after the actor, poet and activist’s death became public knowledge, a multitude of fans took to social media to honor him. Some of Warner’s former co-stars have since memorialized him as well. An actor who didn’t react to the news right away was Keshia Knight Pulliam, Warner’s longtime co-star from The Cosby Show. Now, Pulliam is breaking her silence and honoring her friend and colleague.

Keshia Knight Pulliam and Malcolm-Jamal Warner starred alongside each other on The Cosby Show for eight years, playing siblings Rudy and Theo Huxtable, respectively. It’s long been said that many members of one of the all-time great sitcom’s cast remained close. Pulliam acknowledged Warner’s passing in a couple of ways. On her Instagram story, she addressed the public and admitted that she needed some time to process the loss of her on-screen big brother:

Thank you for every text, call and all of the love that you have sent my way...I've just needed a moment…❤️

Additionally, the House of Payne actress shared a post to her main account, with which she stated that she “lost [her] big brother” a week ago but that she “gained an angel.” She also stated that she loves her co-star and that she’ll “miss” him as well. See the full post, which also includes a video of the late Reed Between the Lines star playing his guitar during a live performance:

By reacting to her former co-star’s death, Keisha Knight Pulliam joined a host of other celebrities who paid their respects. Among the stars who paid tribute were Angela Bassett, and Tracee Ellis Ross along with The Cosby Show’s Geoffrey Owens and Bill Cosby himself. Cosby remembered his on-screen son as a prepared actor and stated that it was “shocking” to hear of his death.

Warner was on vacation with his family in Costa Rica when he drowned while swimming at Playa Cocles. At the time, surfers were ultimately able to pull Warner’s daughter out of the water and get her to safety. Since the incident, the doctor who tried to save Warner has spoken out, describing what seemed to be a frantic situation. CPR was reportedly administered to the Malcolm & Eddie star for 45 minutes, but medics were sadly unable to revive him.

It’s honestly still hard to fathom the fact that Malcolm-Jamal Warner is no longer with us. What’s been evident throughout the various tributes from Warner’s friends and fans, however, is that the actor had a profound impact on those who were fortunate enough to know him. As is the case with all of Warner’s loved ones, Keshia Knight Pulliam is allowed to grieve in however way she sees fit, though I love seeing that she honored her “brother” in such a lovely way.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Malcolm-Jamal Warner at this time.