The Internet Can’t Stop Arguing About Who The Greatest SNL Cast Member Of All Time Is, And I’m Here For The Comments

Saturday Night Live is one of the longest-running television programs. As the sketch comedy series is currently in its 48th season of welcoming great hosts and musical guests , you can’t help but look back at the ensembles of previous generations and wonder who is the best cast member SNL has ever had. Well, the Internet is weighing in on the GOAT, and I'm here for all of the entertainment comments.

Seeing that Saturday Night Live has had 163 comedians in its 48-year run, how can you possibly choose who the greatest cast member of all time is? Because we don’t have a magic mirror to tell us the answer, I guess social media will have to do. SiriusXM’s Eric Alper took to Twitter to ask fans who the greatest SNL cast member has ever been, and the comments have been pouring in. Some made a list like one Twitter user , who provided their top seven:

Eddie Murphy Dan Aykroyd Kristen Wiig Kate McKinnon Dana Carvey Will Ferrell Gilda Radner

This list is on point! Eddie Murphy became a superstar on Saturday Night Live . During his tenure, he played iconic characters like Mr. Robinson, Gumby, and Velvet Jones. Dan Aykroyd was part of the first SNL movie, The Blues Brothers, co-starring with John Belushi. Dana Carvey and Will Ferrell were also total riots. And we can’t forget the ladies of SNL like Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon, who made audiences laugh between the mid-2000s and the 2020s. Also, the late Gilda Radner was a true icon known for playing eccentric characters like Roseanne Roseannadanna and Emily Litella. These seven people truly did help make SNL what it is today.

Another Twitter user shouted out Phil Hartman and did so using a meme of him in character as the Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer . Take a look:

Phil Hartman

Many fans have agreed on this pick, and it's easy to understand why. Phil Hartman was one of the best entertainers on SNL. Other than inciting laughter in audiences by playing the Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer, he also gave one of the best presidential impressions via his take on Bill Clinton. Hartman, who died tragically in 1998, left behind a legacy of laughter we'll always remember. In terms of the GOAT debate, there’s also a reply asserting that Will Ferrell should be mentioned more as he’s arguably had the most success on SNL:

Kind of shocked not see this guy's name all over this thread. It's all subjective, of course, but I don't think any SNL cast member had more success at every aspect of sketch comedy than Will Ferrell. - RS

Will Ferrell brought his A-game as a Spartan cheerleader, broadcast legend Harry Caray, Alex Trebek on Celebrity Jeopardy!, George W. Bush, and Dr. Beaman. And who could forget the legendary cowbell sketch? He had versatility and made a lasting impression on audiences with almost every character he played. Another tweet vouched for a certain “larger than life” actor to be recognized:

The people who are saying someone other than Belushi must be too young to remember him. Larger than life.

This Twitter user's frustration makes sense since John Belushi made a serious splash on SNL from 1975-1979. (Maybe this generation isn't too familiar with him?) Other than co-starring in The Blues Brothers with Dan Aykroyd, Belushi impersonated a number of celebrities like Joe Cocker, Marlon Brando, and even Elizabeth Taylor. We also can’t forget his work in the timeless classic “Little Chocolate Donuts” commercial sketch. It’s true that they don’t make comedians like Belushi anymore. But another user prefers to think about the best male and female cast members of this most recent generation:

Male? Kenan Thompson. Slays effortlessly every time Female? Kristin Wiig/ Amy Poehler tie

While this may seem like a skewed listing, replies to this post do agree that Kenan Thompson is one of the funniest cast members Saturday Night Live has today. The former All That cast member has been at it for a while and explained that he’s been on SNL for so long because sketch comedy shows are rarities today. Meanwhile, Kristen Wiig and Amy Poehler played hilariously memorable characters on the show as well, and both have had successful film and TV careers. In a one-of-a-kind post, another Twitter user mentioned under-recognized performer Nasim Pedrad:

While not the best of all time, i thought Nasim Pedrad was a really versatile performer who was under-recognized for how much she brought to the table.

In 2014, Pedrad decided she was done with SNL so she could pursue a role on Mulaney, which was created by former SNL writer John Mulaney. Unfortunately, the show was canceled after one season. However, that wasn't the end of Pedrad’s career as she created a comedy show of her own called Chad, with the second season to be aired on The Roku Channel. Following the trend of spotlighting cast members from the 2000s, another fan made sure to cast their vote for Horatio Sanz for his comedic timing in all of his sketches:

Gonna say Horatio Sanz because I literally laughed every time he was on screen.

The Chilean-born American actor was a cast member from 1998 to 2006 and was actually considered the show’s first Hispanic cast member. You may remember him breaking character, laughing while playing roles like Debbie Downer and giving memorable celebrity impressions of Rosie O’Donnell and more. He's good, but some may argue that he doesn't stack up to Chris Farley or his infamous Chippendales sketch :

☝️☝️☝️ pic.twitter.com/52ed6p37NLJanuary 16, 2023 See more

It's hard to choose a GOAT with so many great stars like Chris Farley, Eddie Murphy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Phil Hartman, Gilda Radner, John Belushi and more. The debate will likely rage on as time moves forward, and I'll still be here for all of the discussion and the flurry of memories that come with it.