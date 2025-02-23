Bill Murray Went On 'Weekend Update' And Joked About The Origins Of ‘Jane, You Ignorant Slut.' How Do Jane Curtain And Dan Aykroyd Feel About The Infamous Sketch?
Point/Counterpoint.
It’s been a week and I’m still thinking about some of the great moments longtime Saturday Night Live fans got with SNL50. My personal favorite moment of the night (outside of Jenna Ortega getting squished) was probably when Colin Jost and Bill Murray verbally sparred during “Weekend Update,” leading the Season 50 guest star to rank all of the ‘Update’ hosts and joke about the origins of his onscreen partner Danny Aykroyd’s famous “Jane, you ignorant slut” line.
While the big news with “Weekend Update” probably had to do with Colin Jost predicting SNL50 would be a petri dish (it totally was), when Murray took to the stage, he hilariously ranked the majority of the “Update” hosts who have delivered barbs and fake interviews from behind the desk over the years. It was during his little monologue that the “true story” of “Jane, you ignorant slut” came up.
It's a funny bit, but that got me to thinking about how the OG cast actually feels about the oft-repeated phrase, and the “Point/Counterpoint” sketch that accompanied it decades ago.
How Dan Aykroyd And Jane Curtain Feel About ‘Jane, You Ignorant Slut.’
I actually remember reading Live From New York a few years ago, and feeling like not enough time was devoted to the origins of the short-lived but famous “Weekend Update” duo. Aykroyd is often open to speaking about SNL, but he only opened up briefly about the sketch and his time in the chair in the uncensored history book, but this is all we get:
Without context, or in this era of soundbites, “Jane, you ignorant slut” hasn’t aged particularly well. With context it’s still pretty funny: A prim, proper and absolutely accurate Curtain would say something completely reasonably and then Aykroyd would make a point to be argumentative and shoot her down two pegs with the “ignorant slut” line.
It’s meant to make him the buffoon, not her, and she said that when the moments were being written, she thought they were amusing.
The only problem sounds like the catcalls that she got after the line broke big, but from what Curtain told THR that was happening on the streets all the time anyway in the ‘70s. Though she did say in Live From New York there were some early cast members who “didn’t think women were funny” and went on to name them: John Belushi and Chevy Chase.
Tom Shales and James Andrew Miller's definitive compendium of Saturday Night Live is now in paperback, and a delicious read.
She found the fact they didn't love doing sketches with women “stunning,” but when it came to her “Weekend Update” chair, she thought the sketch was funny, though the then-common catcalling that came after was less appealing. Plus, it sounds like the fact the line is still synonymous with her name when she is out in public has given her a lot of SNL-adjacent empathy for people like Alec Baldwin who are "so done" with characters.
She revealed separately in the magazine interview that she sees why people sometimes take a step back from certain characters on the show.
At the end of the day, this catchphrase defined the Aykroyd/Curtain era of SNL's "Weekend Update" in the same vein "that's the news...good night, and have a pleasant tomorrow" defined Chevy Chase's run on the show. (Or "Really" defined Seth Meyers; I could go on.) And I'm glad we were reminded of that during SNL50 ... even if Bill Murray wanted to take partial credit.
