'People Made Fun Of It For A Long Time Afterwards.' Seth Meyers And Former SNL Writer Get Real About One Sketch Lorne Michaels Absolutely Hated
Does anyone else remember this sketch?
Throughout the history of Saturday Night Live, there have been some truly iconic sketches to be filmed at Studio 8H. “James Brown’s Celebrity Hot Tub,” “More Cowbell” and (the viral) Beavis and Butt-Head” sketches are among the most famous. While a number of the show’s vignettes may manage to penetrate the cultural zeitgeist, there are some that maybe don’t receive as much attention years after they air. As it turns out, there’s actually at least one sketch that series EP Lorne Michaels hated.
Seth Meyers brought up an interesting relic from SNL’s past during a recent installment of The Lonely Island with Seth Meyers podcast. During the chat, he asked his co-hosts if they remembered the “Lamps” sketch, which was performed when Hugh Laurie hosted in December 2008 amid Season 34. Meyers reached out to former head writer Rob Klein about the skit, which involved singing lamps, to receive his and co-writer Andy Samberg’s “side of the story,” and Klein didn’t hold back when sharing his recollections via voice note:
Well, that last sentiment is certainly spine-tingling. “Lamps” isn’t available alongside the best SNL clips on YouTube, but it can be streamed as part of the whole episode with a Peacock subscription. The segment focuses on a lamp store populated by lamps (Andy Samberg, Kristen Wiig and Hugh Laurie), who come to life and sing once the shopkeepers (Fred Armisen and Michaela Watkins) have left for the day. In this instance though, the owners catch them lamps, who then go to extreme measures to maintain their secret.
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
EVERY season of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock. To access them, you can pay as little as $7.99 a month. There's also the option to pay more for Peacock Premium. With that tier, you can enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to check out offline.
Rob Klein explained that the sketch was pitched during a week in which there were plenty of excellent sketch ideas on the board. Adding to that pressure was the fact that fellow writers were apparently already “pissed off” by the title of the bit. And, if that weren’t enough, the big man in charge also took issue with the concept:
Lorne Michaels has historically never been one to mince words when it comes to the creative direction of the long-running NBC show, whether it be cast changes or the handling of politically driven bits. As has been revealed, Michaels previously even disliked recurring segments on the show, though he later changed his mind on that. I can’t even imagine being in Rob Klein and Andy Samberg’s shoes when it comes to “Lamps.” Michaels was evidently curious (or worried) about its reception and even uncharacteristically watched the blocking for the sketch.
Against all odds, though, the sketch made it to air. It wasn’t exactly easy for the actors, as they had to wear the hefty lamp costumes. Still, Rob Klein said “Lamps” is one sketch “we'll never live down.” After he finished playing the voice note, Seth Meyers made a comment about how Andy Samberg still feels the effects of the sketch today:
Despite how the creatives behind the sketch feel about “Lamps,” it’s still a part of Saturday Night Live history. And that’s whether or not Lorne Michaels likes it or not. For more recent sketches, though, you can check out new episodes of SNL, which air on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. ET as part of the 2025 TV schedule.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Simon Cowell Just Got Real About Weird Fan Requests, And Judging A Couple’s Sex Life Probably Takes The Cake
'I Had To Take A Beat:' Donnie Wahlberg Gets Candid About How Blue Bloods Cancellation Impacted His Feelings Toward His Boston Blue Spinoff