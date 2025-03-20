'It's Still Very Much A Problem': Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul Talks Fans Still Yelling 'B---h' At Him In Public, Even In Front Of His Kids

Jesse Pinkman's favorite word continues to lives on.

Jesse in Breaking Bad
(Image credit: AMC)

Breaking Bad is undeniably one of the greatest TV shows ever. And with any superb series, any major catchphrases attached to the characters are bound to stick around, including Jesse Pinkman’s frequent and flagrant use of the word ‘bitch.’ Star Aaron Paul just confirmed that, even ten years after the finale, he still hears that profanity thrown at him regularly, even when his children are present.

The actor and producer was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about his upcoming 2025 movie, the sci-fi thriller Ash. Eventually, the duo got into talking about his longstanding friendship with Bryan Cranston, as well as their iconic AMC show. During the interview clip, the host asked if the word "bitch" still regularly got thrown around in Paul’s presence. He immediately confirmed it does, and that the count is higher than ever, thanks to a new generation of viewers. Smiling about it, he shared:

It's still very much a problem. I mean it's so wild cuz the show has been done for so long but a lot of people are being, you know, introduced to it now, and uh I can confidently say I've been called bitch more than anyone in the world. It’s true!

Chalk it up to the powers of streaming! To think the El Camino star may never live down the word is a little bonkers. But with each new set of TV watchers aging into the show, he may have many more decades ahead of him. And though Pinkman did mature through the Breaking Bad's spinoff-inspiring five-season run, the actor knows better than anyone that “Bitch” will likely remain intergral to his fandom for many years to come.

Even if the Need For Speed actor can deal with that as a general nickname, he does find it somewhat problematic that fans still call him that in front of his kids. However, he shared that they're still young enough to not be aware of the word’s definition or full context of how it relates to Jesse Pinkman. As Paul said:

Sometimes, yeah yeah yeah. They have no idea what the word means. . . . Not yet, but I feel like my character kind of made it more of like a term of endearment a little bit.

Learning that his kiddos get that earful when that certain type of fan comes around is a bit bonkers. On the bright side, it’s a relatively mild profanity and doesn’t rival any of the mind-blowing BB moments, otherwise, the Paul family would maybe have a different feeling about it. Regardless, it makes the best Walt and Jesse moments all the more them, and I believe the pair who play them know that, too.

With the teacher-turned-drug-lord series ending over 12 years ago, both stars have moved on to some great projects. Paul has the aforementioned Ash premiering on March 21 and is presumed to be returning to Invincible Season 4 as one of the main villains.

But, if you are missing your Walt-Jesse fix, there are plenty of shows like Breaking Bad out there to catch. And on the off chance you come across Aaron Paul–with or without his kids–consider not throwing bitch around, bitch.

Maggie Sheck
Contributing Writer

