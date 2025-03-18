I'm Excited For Season 4 Of Invincible, And Here's Everything We Know About It
I don't think he's invincible anymore...
Are you ready to get your face and heart pummeled in again and again? Because Invincible Season 4 is confirmed and coming back to fans with Amazon Prime subscriptions
The third season kicked and punched its way into our hearts during the early months of the 2025 TV schedule, but despite all the pain and sobbing that transpired over the last few weeks, we know that Season 4 is happening, and that we won't have to wait too long for it. And I'm sure it's only going to break our hearts again and again, especially after that gory Season 3 finale.
But when can we expect Season 4 of Invincible? And what will the storyline be like? Here are all the details we know so far.
What Is The Invincible Season 4 Release Date?
At the time of writing this, in March 2025, there is no set release date for Invincible Season 4. However, it's not all bad news.
In an interview with Variety in March 2025, creator Robert Kirkman opened up about the release timeframe of the next season. He said that the timeline between seasons will 'vaguely' be the same:
However, he did say that the goal is for the show to come out at some point next year:
Without any obstacles popping up, we could see the next season of Invincible as soon as next year, which is a blessing. Between Seasons 1 and 2, fans had to wait quite a bit for the story to continue after Omni-Man's big reveal, which Kirkman has opened up about. Thankfully, Season 3 came only a year after Season 2, and the yearly releases now seem more possible than before.
The Invincible Season 4 Cast
One of the aspects that makes Invincible a perfect superhero show is that it has a star-studded cast, and there are plenty of names that we will most likely hear again. Here is who you can expect to return:
- Steven Yeun as Mark
- Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson
- J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man
- Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Wilkins/Atom Eve
- Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett
- Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman
- Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson
- Zachary Quinto as Robot and Ross Marquand as Rudy/Rex
- Ross Marquand as The Immortal
- Malese Jow as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate
- Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae and Monster Girl
- Khary Payton as Black Samson
- Jay Pharoah as Bulletproof
- Mark Hamill as Arthur Rosenbaum
- Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy
- Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien
The cast list for this show kind of goes on and on, with Robert Kirkman bringing in more and more stars to fill out the roles from his comic book series and beyond, so expect to hear a lot more.
Someone we most likely won't hear again is Jason Mantazoukas as Rex. Even though Rex had a bigger story in Season 3, he ended up getting killed in a massive fight against several multiversal versions of Mark. So we won't be seeing him again – at least not as a main character anymore.
But another person we'll probably hear more of is Conquest, voiced by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. His character from the finale of Season 3 is not dead (as we see with Cecil), so expect that particular Walking Dead reunion to continue.
What Is The Invincible Season 4 Story?
Since Invincible Season 4 is confirmed, what are we going to dive into in the next part of Mark's adventure? Here is what we know so far:
Mark Is Learning That Killing People Might Be The Only Option Sometimes
As we saw from the gory finale, we know that Mark is finally starting to grow up and realize the error of his ways – which means he's leaning more towards making sure the people who threaten his family are dead. Robert Kirkman talked about Mark's change and growth with Variety:
He also brought up the fact that Mark does believe that Conquest is dead now and that because of that, he's starting to mentally shift into this mindset of keeping his family safe from threats:
Now, he's starting to realize that he needs to make some tough decisions if he wants to keep the people he cares about safe. So, I suppose that means we're probably going to get a lot more gory episodes soon.
Thragg Will Most Likely Show Up Soon
For those who have read the Invincible comics, you might know who Thragg is. He's essentially bred to be the strongest Viltrumite ever and has lived for thousands of years. And now, we know that Thragg has been cast. Kirkman revealed the details in the interview with Variety:
The Viltrumites have slowly become a much more significant threat as time has gone on with this show, and now, with Mark beating the absolute snot out of Conquest, I can only imagine that this won't be the last time we see the Viltrumites. And now, if Thragg is a part of this, it's going to be one heck of a bloody time.
Mark And Crew Might End Up Going To Hell
While Invincible is based on comics, there are some stories that Kirkman never got to do when he wrote them. Now, in that interview with Variety, he revealed that Mark and crew might end up going to Hell – you know, the actual underworld, because it was something he always wanted to do, and was teased in the Season 3 finale with Damien Darkblood getting sent down there:
Kirkman says that he always wanted to do a plotline in Hell, but he was never able to because of the direction the story was going and that he kept getting "sidetracked:"
I mean, at this rate, Mark might as well face God himself if they're going straight down to Hell, but I am here for it.
Season 4 Is Getting "Wrapped Up"
While I know we're going to be waiting until at least 2026 for Season 4, there is a good chance we could get it early in the year from what Kirkman told The Direct in March 2025. Kirkman said that the focus right now is on getting the main show (and not spinoffs or specials) out as quickly as possible, stating that right now, they are "wrapping up Season 4:"
Okay, now, I'm excited.
What are you looking forward to with Season 4 of Invincible? Are you ready for Mark and Eve to be the ultimate power couple? I need to see more now.
