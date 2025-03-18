I'm Excited For Season 4 Of Invincible, And Here's Everything We Know About It

Are you ready to get your face and heart pummeled in again and again? Because Invincible Season 4 is confirmed and coming back to fans with Amazon Prime subscriptions

The third season kicked and punched its way into our hearts during the early months of the 2025 TV schedule, but despite all the pain and sobbing that transpired over the last few weeks, we know that Season 4 is happening, and that we won't have to wait too long for it. And I'm sure it's only going to break our hearts again and again, especially after that gory Season 3 finale.

But when can we expect Season 4 of Invincible? And what will the storyline be like? Here are all the details we know so far.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

At the time of writing this, in March 2025, there is no set release date for Invincible Season 4. However, it's not all bad news.

In an interview with Variety in March 2025, creator Robert Kirkman opened up about the release timeframe of the next season. He said that the timeline between seasons will 'vaguely' be the same:

I'll say vaguely the same timeline. I don't know the quarter or month.

However, he did say that the goal is for the show to come out at some point next year:

The goal is to continue the cadence that we've had with Seasons 2 and 3. The plan is that you will see Season 4 in 2026.

Without any obstacles popping up, we could see the next season of Invincible as soon as next year, which is a blessing. Between Seasons 1 and 2, fans had to wait quite a bit for the story to continue after Omni-Man's big reveal, which Kirkman has opened up about. Thankfully, Season 3 came only a year after Season 2, and the yearly releases now seem more possible than before.

The Invincible Season 4 Cast

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

One of the aspects that makes Invincible a perfect superhero show is that it has a star-studded cast, and there are plenty of names that we will most likely hear again. Here is who you can expect to return:

Steven Yeun as Mark

as Mark Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

as Debbie Grayson J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man

as Omni-Man Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Wilkins/Atom Eve

as Samantha Wilkins/Atom Eve Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett

as Amber Bennett Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman

as Cecil Stedman Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson

as Donald Ferguson Zachary Quinto as Robot and Ross Marquand as Rudy/Rex

as Robot and Ross Marquand as Rudy/Rex Ross Marquand as The Immortal

as The Immortal Malese Jow as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate

as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae and Monster Girl

as Shrinking Rae and Monster Girl Khary Payton as Black Samson

as Black Samson Jay Pharoah as Bulletproof

as Bulletproof Mark Hamill as Arthur Rosenbaum

as Arthur Rosenbaum Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy

as Angstrom Levy Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien

The cast list for this show kind of goes on and on, with Robert Kirkman bringing in more and more stars to fill out the roles from his comic book series and beyond, so expect to hear a lot more.

Someone we most likely won't hear again is Jason Mantazoukas as Rex. Even though Rex had a bigger story in Season 3, he ended up getting killed in a massive fight against several multiversal versions of Mark. So we won't be seeing him again – at least not as a main character anymore.

But another person we'll probably hear more of is Conquest, voiced by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. His character from the finale of Season 3 is not dead (as we see with Cecil), so expect that particular Walking Dead reunion to continue.

What Is The Invincible Season 4 Story?

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Since Invincible Season 4 is confirmed, what are we going to dive into in the next part of Mark's adventure? Here is what we know so far:

Mark Is Learning That Killing People Might Be The Only Option Sometimes

As we saw from the gory finale, we know that Mark is finally starting to grow up and realize the error of his ways – which means he's leaning more towards making sure the people who threaten his family are dead. Robert Kirkman talked about Mark's change and growth with Variety:

This is a guy who deeply regretted what he thought was the murder of Angstrom Levy because he felt like it was him becoming more like his father. That was something he was wrestling with for the majority of Season 3 and then became keenly aware of the fact that if he had actually murdered Angstrom, it would have prevented a ton of misery.

He also brought up the fact that Mark does believe that Conquest is dead now and that because of that, he's starting to mentally shift into this mindset of keeping his family safe from threats:

He definitely believes that he killed Conquest. It shows that this guy's learning. I think one of the fun things about this series is that Mark is young. Early on, I was seeing people agree with Cecil and think Mark was wrong at the beginning of this season, and yeah, he is. He can be, that's fine. I like the idea of a protagonist that is making mistakes, and a lot of people try to avoid that. They don't want the audience to be against the main character. But I think that showing the naivete that Mark can have is important as he learns and grows from season to season

Now, he's starting to realize that he needs to make some tough decisions if he wants to keep the people he cares about safe. So, I suppose that means we're probably going to get a lot more gory episodes soon.

Thragg Will Most Likely Show Up Soon

For those who have read the Invincible comics, you might know who Thragg is. He's essentially bred to be the strongest Viltrumite ever and has lived for thousands of years. And now, we know that Thragg has been cast. Kirkman revealed the details in the interview with Variety:

Here's what I'll say: He's been cast and he's amazing.

The Viltrumites have slowly become a much more significant threat as time has gone on with this show, and now, with Mark beating the absolute snot out of Conquest, I can only imagine that this won't be the last time we see the Viltrumites. And now, if Thragg is a part of this, it's going to be one heck of a bloody time.

Mark And Crew Might End Up Going To Hell

While Invincible is based on comics, there are some stories that Kirkman never got to do when he wrote them. Now, in that interview with Variety, he revealed that Mark and crew might end up going to Hell – you know, the actual underworld, because it was something he always wanted to do, and was teased in the Season 3 finale with Damien Darkblood getting sent down there:

In the comics, he was never sent to hell. He was a great character that we loved from the first season. Clancy Brown's portrayal of him was spot-on and so terrific. We always wanted to figure out a way to get Damian Darkblood back into the show, and then — gosh, do I want to spoil this? There's a storyline from the comic that I never got around to doing. Every superhero story has some chapter where they go to hell and they fight the devil. It happens in DC and Marvel comics.

Kirkman says that he always wanted to do a plotline in Hell, but he was never able to because of the direction the story was going and that he kept getting "sidetracked:"

It's a big deal. I never got around to doing anything like that in 'Invincible.' I kept getting sidetracked, and there was never a good time. So it's entirely possible that we may be doing something like that in the show, and that scene at the end of that episode is setting that up.

I mean, at this rate, Mark might as well face God himself if they're going straight down to Hell, but I am here for it.

Season 4 Is Getting "Wrapped Up"

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

While I know we're going to be waiting until at least 2026 for Season 4, there is a good chance we could get it early in the year from what Kirkman told The Direct in March 2025. Kirkman said that the focus right now is on getting the main show (and not spinoffs or specials) out as quickly as possible, stating that right now, they are "wrapping up Season 4:"

Right now, the focus is making sure that the show comes out as regularly as possible, and we're trying not to have any distractions that are going to keep us from that....the focus has been getting Season 3 wrapped up, getting Season 4 wrapped up. Hopefully, once those are all tied up, we'll have some time to figure out how to do a little bit more, but we may not.

Okay, now, I'm excited.

What are you looking forward to with Season 4 of Invincible? Are you ready for Mark and Eve to be the ultimate power couple? I need to see more now.