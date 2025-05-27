Viral Video Shows The Bear's Jeremy Allen Using A Smooth Method To Avoid Being Recognized At A Restaurant

Jeremy Allen White is, without question, one of the hottest actors in Hollywood right now. From headlining a Bruce Springsteen biopic to joining the Star Wars franchise, he's finding quite a bit of success. Amid all of that, though, he remains particularly recognizable for his role on FX's The Bear. It's hard to imagine he could appear in public somewhere like Chicago (which is where the show takes place and is filmed) without getting swarmed by fans. As a viral video shows, though, he knows how to artfully dodge fan encounters.

It's definitely not uncommon for fans to come across actors out in the wild, and said stars handle those interactions in a myriad of ways. When it comes to Jeremy Allen White, he previously discussed the frustration of being trailed by paparazzi and fans, but it appears he has developed a way to handle it. Check out this video and how he responded to someone in a restaurant who might've suspected they just crossed paths with an A-list actor:

That may be the best acting I've seen since I last used my Hulu subscription to watch Jeremy Allen White do his thing. Ideally, this may be the best-case scenario for the actor, as he acknowledged the statement made by the restaurant patron and was able to make a quick exit before the conversation proceeded any further.

Some people may be tempted to call White out for gaslighting the person, assuming he was just someone who looked like the celebrity, rather than being the actual celebrity. At the same time, though, imagine being someone who can't just do something like enjoy a normal meal out on the town without feeling obligated to be kind and take photos with strangers you don't even know. For me, that would be frustrating to deal with constantly, and I don't think we as non-celebrities appreciate it enough when stars do go out of their way to remain kind to people who approach them in public.

There's a firm chance Jeremy Allen White isn't the first celebrity to employ this tactic. I think one of the biggest advantages actors have when they appear in public is that most people aren't expecting to run into them during their day-to-day lives. I'm not sure if the person talking to White actually knew who he was or not, or he couldn't be sure and asked a leading question to confirm. In any case, White took the question and ran with it and, even if the guy knew it was the Bear actor, it's clear that the star himself wasn't trying to stick around.

As the new season of The Bear nears, White is keeping busy. His Bruce Springsteen biopic is set for the schedule of upcoming 2025 movies and, as for his role in The Mandalorian and Grogu, that movie is set to hit theaters in 2026. Jeremy Allen White's star is certainly rising, which is arguably why he receives so much attention. And, should he continue to get stopped in public, I'd like to think he'll use that little trick whenever he can.

The Bear Season 4 is set to drop on Hulu on Wednesday, June 25th. I still need to catch up on this series, and am hoping that with network TV shows slowing down over the summer, I'll get a chance to and see what all the hype is about.