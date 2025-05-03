Christopher Meloni Revealed F-Bomb-Filled Things People Yell At Him While Filming Law And Order On The Streets Of NYC: 'That Kind Of Blew That Take'

News
By published

That's the price you pay.

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler in Law &amp; Order: Organized Crime Season 5x03
(Image credit: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)

The Law & Order franchise has been filming on the streets of New York since the ‘90s, and there are probably loads of stories that actors can share from those experiences. As one of the longest-running actors in the L&O franchise, Christopher Meloni knows a thing or two about shooting the drama out in the open and coming across fans. Unfortunately, there are times when a scene is ruined due to interference, as Meloni reveals some of the F-bomb-laced comments people have yelled at him.

In 1999, Meloni began portraying Detective Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: SVU and departed in 2012. He returned to the role in 2021 to lead his own spinoff, Organized Crime, which is airing now on the 2025 TV schedule. So it's not surprising that he's experienced quite a lot of fan interactions while filming in the Big Apple over the years. While taking part in BuzzFeed’s popular Puppy Interview segment, Meloni was asked about the most wild or memorable experiences he’s had while filming in NYC, and these sound crazy:

It's usually you're on the streets, you're trying to be in character and stay in this moment and someone drives by and is like 'Ice-T get that motherfucker!' And you're like 'OK, well, that kind of blew that take' or 'Stabler my man, fuck 'em up!' You're like 'OK, I will! Thanks for blowing the take.'

I'd imagine that long-standing cast and crew members are certainly used to fans shouting at them. However, that doesn't necessarily mean it becomes any less annoying when a take is ruined. If anything, onlookers' enthusiastic responses serve as a testament to the continued popularity of Dick Wolf's procedural-based franchise. One would still hope that devotees would be respectful, though, given that filming can be stressful as is.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
If you're looking for compelling stories from the Law & Order universe, you definitely should have Peacock. While it costs as little as $7.99 per month, you have the option to pay more for the premium tier, with which you can enjoy ad-free streams. That membership also provides the option to download titles to watch offline later.

View Deal

Although it seems filming Law & Order in public in New York can have its ups and downs, positive developments can result from it. Last year, Mariska Hargitay was mistaken as an actual cop by a lost child while filming SVU. Production briefly paused while Hargitay helped the child find her mother, eventually reuniting the two. She may only play Captain Olivia Benson on TV, but I'd say she's certainly a hero in real life as well.

More on Law & Order

Hugh Dancy as ADA Nolan Price in Law & Order Season 24

(Image credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

NBC's Law And Order Hasn't Been Renewed For Season 25 Yet, But One Star Told Us His 'Hope' For The Milestone

When it comes to Meloni's Organized Crime (which is available to stream with a Peacock subscription), the long-awaited fifth season premiered last month. It delivered a sad exit, with Ainsley Seiger’s Jet departing. At the very least, both Hargitay and Peter Scanavino have guest starred on the show, and the series is effectively building on its shared universe.

It's probably reasonable to assume that the cast and crew of Law & Order shows will continue to have to deal with fan reactions while filming in public. Despite that, I'd expect Christopher Meloni and co. -- being the professionals that they are -- to continue to handle such situations with grace. All the while, after hearing Meloni's comments, I'm interested in hearing experiences from some fellow franchise alums.

Megan Behnke
Megan Behnke
Freelance TV News Writer

Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

As Queen Latifah Shares Message For 'Ride Or Die' Fans After The Equalizer's Cancellation, Here's What We Know About The CBS Series Finale

Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Teammate Discusses One Thing That Changed Their Relationship Years Ago And Affects The ‘Little Rift’ Between Them Now

As Queen Latifah Shares Message For 'Ride Or Die' Fans After The Equalizer's Cancellation, Here's What We Know About The CBS Series Finale
See more latest
Most Popular
Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall in The Equalizer Season 5x16
As Queen Latifah Shares Message For 'Ride Or Die' Fans After The Equalizer's Cancellation, Here's What We Know About The CBS Series Finale
Ike Barintholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Seth Rogen and Kathryn Hahn in The Studio
It Turns Out Apple TV+’s The Studio Has ‘Shelved Whole Episodes,’ And The Executive Producers Told Me Why This Had To Happen
Nicolas Cage in The Surfer
Nicolas Cage Plays A Surfer In His New Thriller, But It Turns Out He Also Has Real-Life Surfing Horror Stories: 'I've Been Pounded To Smithereens'
Michael Jordan is interviewed on The Last Dance, while Scottie Pippen appears on the PBD Podcast
Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Teammate Discusses One Thing That Changed Their Relationship Years Ago And Affects The ‘Little Rift’ Between Them Now
From left to right: Lewis Pullman as Bob and Danny Ramirez as Fanboy in Top Gun: Maverick.
Lewis Pullman Might Not Have Social Media, But Seeing His Top Gun: Maverick Co-Star Danny Ramirez Using His Accounts To Constantly Hype Him Up Might Be Better
Dwayne Johnson looks ahead in conversation with a stoic expression in Red One.
The Rock's Wife Shouted Out His Epic Cheat Meals As He Hit His 53rd Birthday, And I'm Happy She's As Enthusiastic About Them As I Am
Abby wearing a tie under judge&#039;s robe, holding gavel in Night Court musical episode
Melissa Rauch Knows ‘When You Hear The Word Reboot You Sort Of Cringe.’ Why She Joined Night Court Anyway
From left to right: Luke Grimes and Kelly Reilly standing next to each other on Yellowstone.
Yellowstone May Have Ended Earlier Than Expected, But We'll Get To See Some OG Characters Back On Screen Sooner Than I Thought
Sebastian Stan without hair on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with the Thunderbolts cast, April 2025
I Was Wondering What Was Going On With Sebastian Stan Cutting Off All His Hair, And He's Finally Illuminated Us
Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester Supernatural Season 15
'You Had Me At Jensen Ackles.' Fans Cannot Get Enough After Supernatural's Star Finally Shares First Look At His New Countdown Series