Carrie Ann Was Apparently So Mad About Val’s DWTS Comments HR Got Involved

Dancing With The Stars' Carrie Ann Inaba was not happy with Val Chmerkovskiy's online comments and allegedly asked BBC Productions to do something about them. As contestants prepare for "Dedication Night" on the 2026 TV schedule, more about the ongoing conflict between the two is coming out.

For those in need of a refresher, this issue started back when Carrie Ann called out Jenna Johnson, a DWTS pro and Val's wife, for using a lift during a dance it was not allowed in. That led to a tense on-air moment between the two, and Val later posted on social media that Carrie Ann almost saw "Fresh Prince," a reference to when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Val deleted the post and publicly apologized to Carrie Ann, and DWTS suspended him for one week. Now TMZ reports the situation went even deeper than what people saw.

(Image credit: Disney/Eric McCandless)

Carrie Ann Reportedly Asked For Action To Be Taken Against Val

A new report suggests that Carrie Ann played a role in Val's suspension, as she reportedly told BBC's producers that she was not happy and wanted something done in response to his comments on social media. It added that she felt "threatened" by the longtime pro, given the implication of violence. However, another source alleged that the BBC launched an investigation but would not confirm if the judge complained.

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Carrie Ann Inaba has dealt with criticism a lot over the years, especially from fans who feel her scores are too harsh. She's taken on the role of being the tough judge since the late Len Goodman retired, which has led to more negative comments thrown her way.

(Image credit: Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Will Val Stay On Dancing With The Stars Following His Suspension?

Though Val Chmerkovskiy's suspension on Dancing With The Stars only lasts one week, one might wonder what his long-term future with the program looks like after this controversy. He's threatened to leave in the past over controversial eliminations. One might wonder if he'll make a similar announcement should this situation escalate further.

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As for Jenna Johnson, she's made it clear in previous years that she'd remain with the show if Val left. Both are talented pros and have been with the series a long time. As for Carrie Ann Inaba, she's been with the show since the beginning.

To be clear, no one is talking about Val or Carrie Ann leaving Dancing With The Stars, but with no public reconciliation between them, one has to wonder what this could mean for the future. Could tensions escalate in future weeks, or will they figure out how to move forward in a cordial way?

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For now, Dancing With The Stars continues on ABC, with Val's partner, Jenna Dewan, teaming up with Alan Bersten during the pro's suspension. We'll see how much the show addresses the drama when Dedication Night airs live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.