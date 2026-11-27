One person who has been the talk of the town in the world of celebrity fashion is Julianne Hough. As Dancing with the Stars aired its 35th season on the 2026 TV schedule , she made some very bold outfit choices, and in response, fans did not hold back their opinions on them. Now, her stylist has spoken out about the critical discourse regarding the co-host’s DWTS ensembles.

I’ll be the first to admit that when Julianne Hough walked into the ballroom for a given episode of DWTS, I was often shocked by her outfits. They were bold, sometimes avant-garde and always fun to see. According to her stylist, Brad Goreski, they were trying going for fits that were “super elevated and strong” as well as “super extravagant and wild and playful and colorful and sparkly.” I think they achieved that goal, as you can see in the photos of Hough and her co-host Alfonso Ribeiro below:

Image credit: Disney/Eric McCandless Image credit: Disney/Christopher Willard

The co-host’s fashion choices throughout the season (which you can see with a Disney+ subscription ) led to quite a bit of criticism from fans. One person posted one of Hough’s sheer outfits on Instagram and wrote over it, “Respectfully, who is Julianne’s stylist and why do they need to be fired?” Meanwhile, someone on X said they thought the people dressing Hough were “playing a cruel joke” on her. These kinds of comments happened week after week.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

When Goreski and Hough spoke to Glamour about her style this season, they addressed the backlash that came with it too. The dancer’s stylist said he has “an awareness” of it. He also explained:

And I love it. Any conversation, good or bad, around fashion is great. I think people weighing in—they like the hair but not the dress; they thought it was a bad outfit; they think she should fire me—is totally fine, because we’re really excited by what we’re doing, and we put a lot of thought and energy into it. I think Jules ultimately brings the looks to life, and I’m glad that there’s another part of the show that people talk about. Not every person’s going to love every look. I know that from being a stylist for 15 years. And that’s okay.

Well, that’s certainly a good mentality to have about all this. Along with that, Hough noted that evolving her style came with risk too. Millions of people watch DWTS, and as her stylist explained, not everyone will like her looks. So, with that being said, the co-host stated that her motto this season was “apathy is the enemy.” She also had this to say about how people react to her fashion choices:

The reason things exist and have charge and stay visible [is] people either love it or hate it. They still want to talk about it.

To that point, there were lots of moments on DWTS this year that got people on the internet talking, like liftgate , Jennifer Lawrence trolling Connor Wood , and Ezra Frech making it through his freestyle after his prosthetic fell off . Overall, Season 35 was met with a whole lot of love, but also quite a bit of intense discourse too. And yes, part of that had to do with Julianne Hough's fashion choices.

However, as both the co-host and her stylist said, part of the fun of fashion is getting people talking about it.