Dancing With The Stars Is ‘Probably’ Losing A Longtime Pro After Season 30

Dancing with the Stars has been around for 30 seasons now, meaning that there have been plenty of pros that danced on the series. One in particular that has been on the show for a long time is Val Chmerkovskiy. He first appeared in Season 2 in 2006 and started competing with a partner in Season 13 in 2011. However, Season 30 is probably his last.

Following a surprise double elimination this week for "Janet Jackson Night," Val Chmerkovskiy and his partner, influencer Olivia Jade, got the boot. The two of them talked with ET after the elimination and both of them were grateful for the experience. Chmerkovskiy then admitted that he’s “probably” done with DWTS after Season 30:

I've always been very clear about coming back on the show. I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity, is this my last season? Probably. Probably. I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season. I couldn't have asked for a better partner to end it with.

It's surprising to hear that Val Chmerkovskiy is likely leaving after this current season, considering he’s been doing the show for so long. He won the mirrorball trophy in 2015 with Rumer Willis for Season 20, and again in 2016 with Laurie Hernandez in Season 23. He’s always been a favorite so if he does leave, that will be another aspect of the show that will be different after a couple of seasons of big change.

It’s not surprising, however, that Val Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade were eliminated. The couple struggled to get votes from early on in Season 30 and narrowly missed getting sent home several times before finally being cut. It was predicted that Jade wouldn’t be winning the competition, but the fact that she was able to make it as far as she did is saying a lot.

This season of Dancing With the Stars has definitely seen some tough and confusing eliminations and near-misses. Recently, JoJo Siwa and partner Jenna Johnson were in the Bottom Two. As the couple that is a favorite to win, it’s safe to say that no one saw it coming. Luckily the two were saved and managed to make it another week. Sadly, the same thing can’t be said for Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy.

If Val Chmerkovskiy were to leave Dancing With the Stars after Season 30, who would take his place? It’s possible (if unlikely) that they could have current judge Derek Hough go back to being a pro dancer to take Chmerkovskiy’s place, or perhaps his sister Julianne Hough. Or simply bring back another pro that is no longer on the show. Chmerkovskiy would not be the first pro to leave, so it probably won’t be hard to find a replacement. Still, it will be hard to say goodbye to him if it does happen.