Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: Hunt For Love episode "The Boy Who Left His Mark." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

After their confrontation was shown in the previous episode, 90 Day: Hunt For Love finally showed Razvan Ciocoi's removal from the spinoff. I have mixed feelings about how it was handled, and questioning whether it was the best way for this to be shown to viewers.

For those unaware, Razvan was removed from 90 Day: Hunt For Love after he allegedly used a racial slur to refer to Jamal Menzies during their argument. Rather than show the incident, the 90 Day Fiancé show decided instead to flash the following text onscreen before moving on to the next day:

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Razvan was asked to leave the retreat due to a code of conduct violation.

The scene then switched to Iris meeting up with the other 90 Day: Hunt For Love singles and explaining that he left. There was no discussion about what happened, and it was more to state that Iris was "back on the market" with her match gone. Had someone watching only learned of the incident from the 2026 TV schedule, they wouldn't have known what happened.

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I don't know all the context that went into this decision, but I can already see some problems with it. To start, I don't think avoiding what happened with Razvan is going to dissuade viewers out of the loop from looking up what happened. He was a prominent part of 90 Day: Hunt For Love up to this point, and I think his absence will be felt.

On the same token, there's a discrepancy on whether or not the event in question happened. Razvan has denied it was ever uttered, and if there was evidence to the contrary, TLC opted not to show it. Additionally, no one spoke about the incident beyond Razvan being gone, so it's still up in the air beyond TLC's statement.

I also would be willing to cut the franchise some slack, had it not just based an entire storyline in a previous spinoff on a racially insensitive remark by Shekinah Güven. 90 Day: The Last Resort dove deeply into her telling Thaís Ramone to "go back to her country," and even addressed it again at the tell-all special without her being present. So, I doubt the incident was a bridge too far by the show's standards, which makes me all the more curious why it was sidestepped.

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The questions and drama will continue on 90 Day: Hunt For Love on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Despite this unfortunate moment, I'm still enjoying this season and wondering which couples will link up at the end of it all.