DWTS's Carrie Ann Inaba Addressed How She Cleared The Air With 'Deeply Hurt' Jenna Johnson After Liftgate

While Dancing with the Stars is moving along on the 2026 TV schedule , chatter about a lift Jenna Johnson put in a routine, Carrie Ann Inaba’s reaction to it, and Val Chmerkovskiy’s suspension has continued. Now, the judge has spoken out about it herself, clarifying how she and a “deeply hurt” Johnson cleared the air and proposing a new rule for lifts on the show.

Following Dedication Night, Inaba took to Instagram to post about how it was an evening of “much needed emotional catharsis.” The carousel of images included one of her and Jenna Johnson hugging, and in the comments section, the judge addressed the drama that ensued after she called out the pro’s lift on Super Bowl Night:

I have not spoke about what happened because of professional courtesy for those who are still competing, and we actually have standards and practices that keep us separated. But I think a part of this ‘headline’ has missed a few important parts of what happened. I think it's important for everyone to know that Jenna and I hugged it out after the Super Bowl show. Jenna was an absolute professional about it, and two women worked through the moment. It came to my attention later that Jenna was deeply hurt. So I also offered to speak with her at anytime.

It’s worth noting that this statement also comes after Johnson’s husband and fellow pro, Val Chmerkovskiy, was suspended for a week after making a comment that referenced Will Smith slapping Chris Rock . It’s been alleged that the judge got higher-ups at DWTS involved after this comment. Now, after his week away from the show, Chmerkovskiy will be back in the ballroom for the Halloween episode.

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Getting back to Inaba’s comment, she addressed the lift rule, and she said she is willing to discuss how she enforces it. She pointed to a video pro Sharna Burgess made that explained when lifts are and aren’t allowed, and the judge noted that she’s open to adding a new rule about lifts:

In addition, I think in the future, a new lift rule should be created for next season. I think a session of with all the dancers and the judges in a room together to discuss the history of how and why Len Goodman, our original producers and I defined the lift rule and the what the purpose is which is safety and fairness. The show has evolved tremendously, the way the show is cast has also changed, and so has our audience and the way they consume the show. So, working together to create a better understanding between the dancers and the judges and our audience is important to me, as we move forward and is something I have asked for.

The above comment was not the only one Inaba left on her own post. After Johnson commented “💕✨👯‍♀️” on it, the judge responded to her. She wrote about how “profoundly important” Johnson's dance with Harry Shum Jr. was on Dedication Night for Asian Americans. She also noted that she wished the audience could have seen that everything is OK between her and the pro:

I wish everyone knew that we had hugged after the Super Bowl show... and that we walked away from the night as two powerful women who are professional and also emotional. And this is allowed. We can be complicated female human beings. Working through a challenging and learning opportunity with grace.

Inaba went on to explain that if Johnson feels the need to discuss her work as a judge, she’s open to it:

In the future if anything I say or do in my role as a judge to speak what I see and feel about your performance on this show hurts you in any way, I am always open and available to listen, discuss and find a peaceful understanding. And this has always been true. Just ask the EP's to arrange a little chat and we will sort it out.

Carrie Ann Inaba closed out her direct comment to Jenna Johnson by writing that she is here to help them improve. She also said that if “something hurts,” she wants to know about it. She wants to work through it when “the moment is right and allowed by [their] EPs so we are in alignment with the rules of competition.”

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