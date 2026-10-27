DWTS's Carrie Ann Inaba Addressed How She Cleared The Air With 'Deeply Hurt' Jenna Johnson After Liftgate
The judge also proposed a new lift rule.
While Dancing with the Stars is moving along on the 2026 TV schedule, chatter about a lift Jenna Johnson put in a routine, Carrie Ann Inaba’s reaction to it, and Val Chmerkovskiy’s suspension has continued. Now, the judge has spoken out about it herself, clarifying how she and a “deeply hurt” Johnson cleared the air and proposing a new rule for lifts on the show.
Following Dedication Night, Inaba took to Instagram to post about how it was an evening of “much needed emotional catharsis.” The carousel of images included one of her and Jenna Johnson hugging, and in the comments section, the judge addressed the drama that ensued after she called out the pro’s lift on Super Bowl Night:
It’s worth noting that this statement also comes after Johnson’s husband and fellow pro, Val Chmerkovskiy, was suspended for a week after making a comment that referenced Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. It’s been alleged that the judge got higher-ups at DWTS involved after this comment. Now, after his week away from the show, Chmerkovskiy will be back in the ballroom for the Halloween episode.
Getting back to Inaba’s comment, she addressed the lift rule, and she said she is willing to discuss how she enforces it. She pointed to a video pro Sharna Burgess made that explained when lifts are and aren’t allowed, and the judge noted that she’s open to adding a new rule about lifts:
The above comment was not the only one Inaba left on her own post. After Johnson commented “💕✨👯♀️” on it, the judge responded to her. She wrote about how “profoundly important” Johnson's dance with Harry Shum Jr. was on Dedication Night for Asian Americans. She also noted that she wished the audience could have seen that everything is OK between her and the pro:
Inaba went on to explain that if Johnson feels the need to discuss her work as a judge, she’s open to it:
Carrie Ann Inaba closed out her direct comment to Jenna Johnson by writing that she is here to help them improve. She also said that if “something hurts,” she wants to know about it. She wants to work through it when “the moment is right and allowed by [their] EPs so we are in alignment with the rules of competition.”
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So, with all that said, it would seem the air has been cleared between the two women. Plus, the show must go on. Carrie Ann Inaba has to keep judging, and Jenna Johnson has to keep competing with Harry Shum Jr. To see all of that, be sure to tune in to Dancing with the Stars on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET either on ABC or with a Disney+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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