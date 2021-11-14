With Val Chmerkovskiy Possibly Leaving Dancing With The Stars, Wife And Pro Jenna Johnson Shares Her Own Future Plans
By Mick Joest last updated
Jenna Johnson spoke to CinemaBlend about her future with the show.
Professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is a staple of Dancing with the Stars, but recently indicated those days could be over, as the two-time winner shared that he’s “probably” done with the franchise following his unexpected and shocking elimination alongside Season 30 competitor Olivia Jade. But what might the star's future plans mean for his wife and fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson?
CinemaBlend spoke with Jenna Johnson days after she officially made the semifinals with her Season 30 dance partner (and YouTube queen) JoJo Siwa. I mentioned her husband Val Chmerkovskiy’s recent comments about leaving, and then asked if that had any bearing on her own Dancing with the Stars future. In her words:
Val Chmerkovskiy may or may not be on his way out the Dancing with the Stars door, but fans can take comfort in knowing that doesn’t mean Jenna Johnson has plans to ship out as well. As she put it to CinemaBlend, she’s hoping to stay with the show for as long as she's physically capable. And hopefully she can win another season long before that time ever arrives.
Jenna Johnson definitely seems to be in a good spot to win Dancing with the Stars Season 30 alongside partner JoJo Siwa, but this season's fan voting has thrown their odds of winning into question. Johnson and Siwa found themselves in the Bottom Two recently, despite previously maintaining the highest scores all season. And as mentioned earlier, her husband Val Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade were immediatley booted during the double eliminations on Janet Jackson Night, despite earning a score that wasn't in the bottom two.
I asked Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy about keeping spirits high in weeks where the scores don’t match the votes, and after describing the experience as an emotional rollercoaster, she talked about how Val Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade's elimination inspired her and JoJo Siwa to take nothing for granted going forward, saying:
JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson are on their toes and aiming to win fans over, which may make them all the more formidable in the final weeks of Dancing with the Stars. I’d argue it’s still their competition to win, though surprise entrants in the semifinals once again proved that audience voting this season is especially finicky. Will Johnson get another win, or could this be yet another stunning upset for her down the stretch? Either way it goes, at least we can be fairly sure it won't be her final season.
Dancing with the Stars airs on ABC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. As we near the final stretch, be sure to stick with CinemaBlend for more thoughts on Season 30 and all the drama that could still unfold before the season’s end.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.