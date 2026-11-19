I'm watching Dancing with the Stars for the first time this season, and boy, has it been a doozy. Each new episode on ABC (and streaming with a Disney+ subscription) has brought drama, although the most infamous moment of Season 35 came from pro Val Chmerkovskiy was suspended after putting out a TikTok that many thought was threatening towards judge Carrie Ann Inaba. They eventually cleared the air, and Val returned to compete with partner Jenna Dewan, but fans have been speculating about his relationship to the series as a whole following the controversy.

Jenna and Val were surprisingly eliminated two weeks ago, voted off by fans after getting high scores and even winning the dance-off. The audience made their voices known, but there's been chatter online about whether or not Val is in good standing with his fellow pros (and the show in general) after the Carrie Ann drama. An anonymous source spoke to The Sun about this and was quoted saying:

Val gets along great with the other eliminated pros. The troupe has welcomed him and they’re all playing nice. There is no animosity, despite what some fans might be speculating.

There you have it. If this source is to be believed, it sounds like there isn't any ongoing drama between Val and his co-workers on Dancing with the Stars. While fans have been wondering if there are lingering issues happening behind the scenes, that's allegedly not what's happening on the reality competition. Instead, Val has joined the troupe and eliminated pros for the final episodes of the season.

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According to this alleged source, Val's welcome into the troupe also came due to a familial connection he's got there. I'm not talking about his wife Jenna Johnson, but her niece who is also part of DWTS' company of dancers. As they put it:

It helps Val and Jenna [Johnson’s] niece, Hailey, is part of the group but the other dancers look up to Val so there’s no drama.

When Chmerkovskiy returned to the Ballroom after his one-week suspension, footage arrived online of him and Carrie Ann Inaba burying the hatchet between shots. That would also seem to point at things being resolved, but there's still plenty of chatter online about Val.

The true test will be whether or not Val returns for Season 36 of Dancing with the Stars next year. Pros come and go on the series, but if he departs, there will no doubt be chatter online about it being in response to the controversy with Inaba. We'll have to wait and see how it all shakes out.

New episodes of Dancing with the Stars air Tuesdays on ABC as part of the 2026 TV schedule. There's just one episode left of the current season, which should feature the return of all the eliminated contestants and pros.