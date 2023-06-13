Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney Pays Tribute To TV Dad Treat Williams Following His Death In An Accident

This week, Hollywood lost yet another one of its brightest stars, and it was incredibly sudden. It was reported earlier this week that veteran performer Treat Williams, who's best known for his work on Everwood, White Collar and more, died at 71 on Monday after being involved in a motorcycle accident. Since the news broke, tributes have been pouring in, not only from fans but from fellow actors as well all. One of the people to honor Williams is Taylor Kinney, who played his son on Chicago Fire.

Taylor Kinney paid tribute to his on-screen father by way of a statement shared with People. Treat Williams portrayed Benny Severide, the legendary firefighter father of Kinney’s Kelly, for seven seasons of Chicago Fire, before saying goodbye to the NBC drama as so many other actors have. His character was tragically killed off during the seventh season in 2018. When talking about the actor who played his TV dad, Kinney shared some incredibly sentimental thoughts that are sure to warm the heart of any One Chicago fan:

My thoughts and prayers are with Treat’s family. He played my father on Chicago Fire and was a father figure to everyone on set. I’ll always relish our conversations and his uncanny ability to light up a room. We all send love, he will be missed.

While Kelly and Benny didn’t always have the greatest relationship on Chicago Fire, that doesn't seem to be the case for the stars who played them. It sounds like Treat Williams was basically a surrogate father for everyone amid production, which is lovely to hear.

Fans were introduced to Benny Severide, who was a recurring character, during the first season and, over the course of the next several years, he and his son had a roller coaster of a relationship. In the Season 7 episode “All The Proof,” Benny suffered a stroke and died, marking the end of an era and the beginning of a tough storyline for Kelly. The elder Severide got a proper firefighter funeral that was incredibly emotional. He certainly left a void after his demise and was occasionally mentioned afterwards. Kelly's death would most notably later play into the Severide twists, and those ultimately helped shape Kelly's future at Firehouse 51.

Since Taylor Kinney’s abrupt exit from Chicago Fire earlier this year, he hasn't spoken about the show or his co-stars publicly all that much. (And fans have really missed his Severide family member on the series.) It goes without saying that this certainly isn't how one would've wanted to hear him reference his time on the show or a colleague. Still, it's nothing short of wonderful that he took the time to honor the man who skillfully brought his character's father to life.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our thoughts and condolences to the family and loved ones of Treat Williams during this difficult time. Chicago Fire fans who'd like to honor him and his work on the One Chicago series should know that his episodes are currently streamable with a Peacock subscription.