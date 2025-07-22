Angela Bassett, Tracee Ellis Ross, And Cosby Show Stars Pay Tribute After Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dies At 54
What a loss.
The general public was shocked yesterday when it was revealed that The Cosby Show actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner had died after a drowning incident. In the hours that passed plenty of fans took the time to acknowledge the late actor's talents, and what his work meant to them. And now celerities like Angela Bassett and more are posting their on tributes to Warner. Let's break it all down.
While there's been debate about if The Cosby Show's legacy was tarnished after Bill Cosby's conviction, Malcolm-Jamal Warner's performance has received nothing but love. And the adoration is rolling in from celebrities now, who are acknowledging his talents and character. Case in point: Bassett's Instagram post which you can see below:
A post shared by Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett)
A photo posted by on
Warner kept busy as an actor until shortly before his death, including working with Bassett on 9-1-1 (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription). She posted about the "unimaginable grief" of losing not only a collaborator but a friend.
Tracee Ellis Ross also posted on Instagram, sharing her grief and love for Warner, with their relationship going back to Reed Between The Lines. Her post reads:
Despite Bill Cosby becoming synonymous with controversy in recent years, he also took the time to acknowledge Malcolm-Jamal Warner's death. In an interview with 6abc he shared his feelings, offering:
Of course, he wasn't the only star of The Cosby Show to post a tribute to his late co-star. Geoffrey Owens issued a statement to Deadline about the loss, which reads:
While The Cosby Show cast formed a chosen family, those sharing tributes are also acknowledging the late actor's blood family, an the grief they must be struggling with. Plus there's his generations of fans.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sherri Shepherd also issued a statement regarding the death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner. She talked about their friendship and working relationship, offering:
Points were made. Former child stars can sometimes struggle in adulthood, but Shepherd maintains that Warner was a down to earth, good person. Between his character and talents, it's clear that the late actor is going to be very missed.
More information about Warner's death are still trickling out, but we here at CinemaBlend would like to echo these tributes and offer condolences to his loved ones.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.