Ted Danson And More Cheers Actors Pay Tribute To Co-Star George Wendt Following Death At 76
He'll be missed.
The world of television entertainment lost a major talent today, as George Wendt, who played Norm Peterson in all 11 seasons of Cheers (one of the best TV sitcoms of all time) died at the age of 76. Although Wendt showed off his acting skills in a variety of other projects, including Fletch and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, it’s safe to say that the public still knows him best for his six-time Emmy-nominated role. So it’s only appropriate that Ted Danson and several of his other co-stars paid tribute to the man after the news of his death was made public.
Per Wendt’s family, the actor passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday morning. Hours later, Variety received statements from Danson, John Ratzenberger and Rhea Perlman about their late co-star. Danson, who played Sam Malone, owner of the Cheers bar and its main bartender, had this to say about Wendt:
In addition to his wife and their three children, George Wendt is also survived by his nephew Saturday Night Live alum and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, the son of his sister Kathryn. Wendt made his professional acting debut in 1978 with an uncredited role in the movie A Wedding. Following a handful of other film appearances and guest spots on TV shows like Soap, Taxi and M*A*S*H, he was cast as a series regular in Cheers (which is packed with funny moments) alongside Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, Nicholas Colasanto and Shelley Long. The beloved sitcom can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription.
John Ratzenberger was also present in Cheers starting from the first season, although he initially recurred as Cliff Clavin, and then was upgraded to the main cast in Season 2. Ratzenberger (who recently shared how a fan once showed up to a Cheers taping with a samurai sword) honored George Wendt as follows:
Ratzenberger also described Wendt as a “true craftsman — humble, hilarious and full of heart,” and that he’ll miss their “conversations and the quiet moments of friendship that meant the most.” Finally, Rhea Perlman, who played wisecracking waitress Carla Tortelli on Cheers, honored Wendt with these words:
George Wendt, Ted Danson and Rhea Perlman were the only actors to appear on every episode of Cheers. After the show ended in 1993, Wendt reprised Norm for an episode of Frasier, as well as voiced the character for amusing appearances in The Simpsons and Family Guy. Wendt’s final film and TV appearances included 2022’s Christmas with the Campbells, a 2019 guest spot in The Goldbergs, and performing as a contestant in The Masked Singer in 2023.
We here at CinemaBlend offer our condolences to George Wendt’s family and friends during this difficult time. Amidst his other work, he’ll always be known as being one of the key reasons for why Cheers was so successful.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.