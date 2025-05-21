Ted Danson And More Cheers Actors Pay Tribute To Co-Star George Wendt Following Death At 76

The world of television entertainment lost a major talent today, as George Wendt, who played Norm Peterson in all 11 seasons of Cheers (one of the best TV sitcoms of all time) died at the age of 76. Although Wendt showed off his acting skills in a variety of other projects, including Fletch and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, it’s safe to say that the public still knows him best for his six-time Emmy-nominated role. So it’s only appropriate that Ted Danson and several of his other co-stars paid tribute to the man after the news of his death was made public.

Per Wendt’s family, the actor passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday morning. Hours later, Variety received statements from Danson, John Ratzenberger and Rhea Perlman about their late co-star. Danson, who played Sam Malone, owner of the Cheers bar and its main bartender, had this to say about Wendt:

I am devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us. I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children. It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie.

In addition to his wife and their three children, George Wendt is also survived by his nephew Saturday Night Live alum and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, the son of his sister Kathryn. Wendt made his professional acting debut in 1978 with an uncredited role in the movie A Wedding. Following a handful of other film appearances and guest spots on TV shows like Soap, Taxi and M*A*S*H, he was cast as a series regular in Cheers alongside Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, Nicholas Colasanto and Shelley Long.

John Ratzenberger was also present in Cheers starting from the first season, although he initially recurred as Cliff Clavin, and then was upgraded to the main cast in Season 2. Ratzenberger (who recently shared how a fan once showed up to a Cheers taping with a samurai sword) honored George Wendt as follows:

I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend George Wendt. For 11 years on ‘Cheers,’ we shared a stage, a lot of laughs and a front-row seat to one of television’s most beloved friendships. George brought Norm to life with a subtle brilliance — the kind that made it look easy. That was his gift.

Ratzenberger also described Wendt as a “true craftsman — humble, hilarious and full of heart,” and that he’ll miss their “conversations and the quiet moments of friendship that meant the most.” Finally, Rhea Perlman, who played wisecracking waitress Carla Tortelli on Cheers, honored Wendt with these words:

George Wendt was the sweetest, kindest man I ever met. It was impossible not to like him. As Carla, I was often standing next to him, as Norm always took the same seat at the end of the bar, which made it easy to grab him and beat the crap out of him at least once a week. I loved doing it and he loved pretending it didn’t hurt. What a guy! I’ll miss him more than words can say.

George Wendt, Ted Danson and Rhea Perlman were the only actors to appear on every episode of Cheers. After the show ended in 1993, Wendt reprised Norm for an episode of Frasier, as well as voiced the character for amusing appearances in The Simpsons and Family Guy. Wendt’s final film and TV appearances included 2022’s Christmas with the Campbells, a 2019 guest spot in The Goldbergs, and performing as a contestant in The Masked Singer in 2023.

We here at CinemaBlend offer our condolences to George Wendt’s family and friends during this difficult time. Amidst his other work, he’ll always be known as being one of the key reasons for why Cheers was so successful.