Doctor Who Drops First Look At Jonathan Groff Alongside Ncuti Gatwa And Millie Gibson In Awesome Bridgerton-Style Costumes

While Doctor Who fans are still half a year away from the show’s 60th anniversary being celebrated with the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate (with the twist being that the former is playing the current Fourteenth Doctor rather than the past Tenth incarnation), production is currently chugging along for Season 14, featuring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, his new companion. Last month, we got some shagadelic looks at Gatwa and Gibson in sharp ‘60s attire, and now they’re back rocking some awesome Bridgerton-style costumes. This time though, they’re accompanied by Jonathan Groff.

It was announced last week that the Frozen and Hamilton star has joined Doctor Who in what’s being described as a “mysterious and exciting guest role.” This prompted speculation from a segment of the fanbase that Groff is taking over as the new Captain Jack Harkness from John Barrowman. While that has yet to be officially debunked, we now at least have our first taste of him alongside the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Tuesday in their episode together.

Yep, these three look like they were plucked straight out of the hit TV series Bridgerton, which can be viewed with a Netflix subscription, as can the limited series prequel tie-in, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Unfortunately, the only clue we have regarding the plot of this episode comes in the caption: “Dress to impress, and beware the Duchess…” No doubt the Duchess is this particular story’s villain, but working under the assumption that Jonathan Groff is playing a new character rather than Captain Jack, it’s unclear if he’ll be an ally or enemy to the adventuring Time Lord and his companion. Still, considering that a lot of Doctor Who episodes see The Doctor sticking with their usual outfit and companions wearing contemporary clothing, we have another example of how Season 14 will be making more use of period-appropriate fashion, and the actors look particularly good in these threads.

Jonathan Groff is the second actor from the United States to be announced for Doctor Who Season 14, the first being RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon, whose own first look at in the series prompted some interesting fan theories. Like Groff, Monsoon also has a major role this season, but it hasn’t been clarified if we’ll see one of both of them in just one episode each (who knows, maybe even in the same one), or if they’re slated to appear in multiple episodes. In any case, Groff’s time on Doctor Who follows the actor keeping busy in 2022 on the TV front, having appeared in And Just Like That…, Life & Beth and Lost Ollie, as well as executive producing the HBO documentary film Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known.

Other actors we’ll in Doctor Who Season 14 include Jemma Redgrave reprising UNIT leader Kate Stewart and Aneurin Barnard as Roger ap Gwilliam, as well as Anita Dobson and Michelle Greenidge as yet-to-be-identified characters. Behind the scenes, Russell T. Davies, who was the revival’s showrunner from 2005-2010, will continue his head writer and executive producer duties following his return for the three 60th anniversary episodes. This will also be the first season to premiere exclusively to Disney+ subscribers outside of the United Kingdom and Ireland, and with that shift to the Mouse House’s streaming service will come an increased budget.

Doctor Who Season 14 will premiere sometime in 2024, but Ncuti Gatwa’s first full episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will drop “over the festive period in 2023.” When you’re done marveling at him, Millie Gibson and Jonathan Groff in those stellar costumes, take a look at our 2023 TV schedule to see what programming is currently on the airwaves or streaming.