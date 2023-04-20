Doctor Who Reveals 'Key' First Look At RuPaul's Drag Race Winner Jinkx Monsoon, And Fans Already Have Theories

Although the next round of Doctor Who action will see David Tennant, who reemerged on the show as the Fourteenth Doctor during Jodie Whittaker’s final episode, reunite with Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble during the 60th anniversary specials later this year, Season 14 is already deep into filming. That next season will star Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, and while specific plot details are understandably being kept under wraps, one of the other new faces we’ll be seeing in this batch of episode is RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5 winner Jinkx Monsoon. In fact, the first ‘key’ look at them in costume has arrived, prompting fans to share theories about their character.

As you’ll see below, the ‘key’ is in reference to the piano theme of Jinkx Monsoon’s Doctor Who costume… I regret nothing making that pun. Take a look at the images for yourself below, and also be sure to watch the Instagram video of Monsoon modeling their look for the timey-wimey TV series.

While it’s cool to see how Jinkx Monsoon will look when they grace Doctor Who Season 14, we still don’t know the identity of their character, only that they are “the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.” Neil Patrick Harris’ still-unidentified character in the 60th anniversary specials has been described in the same vein, so evidently this piano enthusiast has a lot going for them. As for the fans, many are naturally wondering if this character will have a musical theme going on for them given the wardrobe, and there are even a handful wondering if this is a new incarnation of The Rani, a renegade Time Lord who was originally played by Kate O’Mara during the final years of Doctor Who’s classic era.

For further clarification, it’s also been previously said that that Monsoon’s character has a “major role” in Season 14, so it’s likely they won’t be in just one episode. That could strengthen the idea that this is The Rani, as this is an antagonist who’s worthy of causing trouble throughout an entire season, but for now, we remain in the dark. Along with recently appearing in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Monsoon’s previous acting credits include Blue Bloods, Steven Universe, Bravest Warriors and AJ and the Queen.

Other fresh faces who will appear in Doctor Who Season 14 include Millie Gibson as The Doctor’s new companion, Ruby Sunday, and Aneurin Barnard appearing as Roger ap Gwilliam, while Anita Dobson and Michelle Greenidge have been cast in undisclosed roles. We’ll also see the return of Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart, who’s been a recurring character since the Eleventh Doctor’s era. Behind the scenes, Russell T. Davies, who previously spearheaded the show from 2005 to 2010, will continue his head writing and executive producing duties following his return for the 60th anniversary specials.

While Doctor Who Season 14 doesn’t have a premiere date set yet, whenever it does arrive, fans in the United States will be able to stream it exclusively on Disney+. As far what small screen entertainment is currently available to check out, you can find that information in our 2023 TV schedule.