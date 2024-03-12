‘It Was Miserable’: Drew Carey Reflects On Overeating And What Prompted Him To Lose The Weight

Drew Carey is no stranger to the spotlight, having served as host of The Price is Right since 2007 after already earning a reputation as actor and comedian. He also hasn’t been shy about his dramatic and inspiring weight loss journey, as the differences over the years are astounding. The longtime host is opening up about his experience, and what made him want lose the weight.

The Ohio-native celebrity has transformed himself before, after keeping his military haircut for years. His weight is perhaps the biggest transformation that Carey has gone through in the public eye, and he spoke to People about losing 80 pounds in 2010 and how it came to be. He had a pretty solid return during his first year as host, and it wasn’t all that great:

I would go out to Swingers diner after The Price Is Right my first year, get a plate of pasta, a cupcake and iced tea with a bunch of lemons. Then I’d go home, have Doritos and several Pepsis, and take an Ambien to go to sleep. It was miserable to live like that.

Whether this would happen after every show or just once in a while is unknown, but it does sound like it was happening enough to the point where Carey wanted to make some changes. Thanks to his doctor, he got the wake-up call he needed by telling him:

‘If you don’t do something, your life’s going to be shorter, and you’ll have these bad things to look forward to.'

After that, Drew Carey largely cut out carbs and did 45-minute cardio workouts throughout the week. He claims he’s lost “1,000 pounds over my whole life” and weighs 80 lbs. lighter “more or less.” On top of that, he doesn’t have Type 2 diabetes anymore. He does make exceptions for carbs, but mostly stays away from them. Carey shares how much better his life is now that he’s improved his health and loves himself much more:

It's better being like this and having my blood sugar at these levels, and I love myself enough now to want that for myself and desire that for myself. It's a whole kind of change of mindset that you have to have about your whole life. ... but once you do, it's so freeing.

Carey also confessed that he feels good when he’s looking in the mirror and doesn’t have to worry about a store not having something in his size, which is always a plus. Along with loving himself more and having more confidence, the Price is Right host says he likes the energy he has now, which is definitely something he needs to have while hosting a game show. Even though his journey was not easy, the end result was clearly worth it for his healthier life, better attitude, and better energy.

Seeing the transformation on The Price is Right over the years is incredible. Carey also recently opened up about getting closure after his former fiancé’s killer was sentenced. As The Prince is Right continues with no end in sight, Carey is moving forward with his life. It's going to be great to see how he inspires everyone next.