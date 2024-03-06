Drew Carey On Finding Closure Now That His Former Fiancée’s Killer Was Sentenced

Comedian and The Price is Right host Drew Carey lost his ex-fiancée, Dr. Amie Harwick, in 2020 when she was tragically murdered in her home. It wasn’t until September 2023 that her killer, ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, was convicted of the crime. Now that he’s received his final sentencing, however, Carey has opened up about finding closure.

What Did Drew Carey Say About Finding Closure After His Ex-Fiancée’s Killer Was Sentenced?

Obviously, grief is usually a long and hard road for people to travel, but it can be even more difficult when a loved one is taken unexpectedly, and in such a brutal way as Drew Carey and Amie Harwick’s family and friends lost her. The game show host was able to come to a place of forgiving for her killer relatively soon after , but he’s just spoken with People about getting the closure he needs after Pursehouse was sentenced, and said:

I can barely remember the guy's name — that's how much I've put him out of my life — but ever since the final sentencing, it feels like we've all let out a breath and are able to finally move on. The whole process is over now, and there's nothing else to be done and nothing else to worry about. … Just speaking just for myself, it's been quite a load off.

The Hollywood marriage and family therapist, who’d appeared in the documentary Addicted to Sexting and written the book, The New Sex Bible for Women, met the former Whose Line is it Anyway? host at a party in 2017 and they became engaged in January of the following year, but broke up later in November 2018. They had remained important parts of each other’s lives as friends, however, and Carey was devastated about her murder, leading to The Price is Right taking a break from filming so that he could process the news.

Hearing about such a sad event itself is horrible, but the wait for an assailant to be found, arrested, charged and for the trial to be over and that person to be convicted can be long, and lead to a major stumbling block for those who are trying to move through their grief so they can resume something close to normalcy in their lives.

The one infinitesimal bright side in this terrible news might be that Pursehouse was found and arrested shortly after committing the crime. This at least allowed Harwick’s loved ones to be able to pinpoint the person responsible and know that he couldn’t harm anyone else, but the wait for the rest of our judicial process to unfold probably felt unbearable at times as they hoped he would be punished for what he did.

Luckily, The Masked Singer alum has been able to go back to simply remembering the good times with Harwick and the many things he loved about her, and added:

She’s with me always. A lot of times I’ll feel like I’ll be thinking things through, and it’s almost like I can hear her voice saying, ‘Well, really, it’s because of this and that.’ It’s really nice, honestly.

Here’s hoping that Harwick’s other friends and family are experiencing a similar sense of closure now that her killer has been sentenced.