After Channing Tatum Showed Off His Newly Cut Physique, His Chef Explained The Trick To Getting Him In Shape (And I Did Not See This Coming)

There’s no denying that Channing Tatum always looks like he’s in great shape. He bared arm muscles stepping to the beat in Step Up, and danced while in great shape in one of Steven Soderbergh’s best movies , Magic Mike. Now that Tatum’s got upcoming movies that involve him gaining and losing weight, his chef has explained the trick to getting the actor into shape. I’ve gotta be honest, I didn’t see this coming.

Back in March, Channing Tatum went shirtless to show himself gaining and losing weight for roles . He made sure to give a big thank you to his trainer as well as his “chef/nutritionist/witch,” Aline Fiuza. As the two have begun working together since the pandemic, Fiuza told People what the 21 Jump Street star’s diet secret was, and I never would have guessed this:

At the time it was really funny because he wanted to be vegan, but he doesn't [like to] eat any vegetables. So I was just hiding vegetables inside of the foods, and I still do it. To this day I still play a game in my head, like, ‘How many vegetables can I hide in this?'

Aline Fiuza’s response honestly makes me crack up. A vegan who doesn’t like to eat vegetables? That’s a new one. The fact that vegetables need to be hidden in his food is hilarious. Apparently, Fiuza likes to give him cauliflower rice risotto or fried rice, as those are the foods to hide vegetables like peas and mushrooms in. It proves that even after reaching adulthood, there are still grown men who refuse to touch their vegetables.

Based on Channing Tatum’s Instagram post, he first started out at 205 lbs. Then, for his upcoming role in the thriller-drama Josephine, he gained 30 pounds. But in order to play real-life thief Jeffrey Manchester in the 2025 movie release Roofman, he had to lose 63 pounds. For the past four years, Aline Fiuza’s master plan for achieving these body transformations involves creating specific menus that will help the talented actor gain or lose weight as well as put on muscle, if need be. Tatum also checks himself on a scale that measures body fat and muscle mass.

It’s amazing how the personal chef knows exactly what to do to ensure the She’s the Man actor’s physique matches each role precisely and right on schedule. If only we all had our own personal chef when we need one.

According to Indiewire , Channing Tatum will be playing the father of an 8-year-old girl who acts out with violence after witnessing a traumatizing event at Golden Gate Park in Josephine. While not much else is said about his role, I’m assuming the weight gain means he’ll just be playing an everyday man. Meanwhile, for Roofman, the real Jeffrey Manchester had a slim build. So, it makes sense to have to lose weight to accurately portray him. Aline Fiuza made sure to mention that Tatum playing roles of different body types means having to make some diet plan adjustments:

From there, we keep tweaking the plan. But every production is slightly different.

That’s very true, as losing and gaining weight have very different factors. Losing weight can involve burning more calories than you eat, a high-protein diet, smaller, more frequent meals, and more. Gaining weight can mean eating more calories than you burn, eating foods that support muscle growth, and strength training.

However, Channing Tatum is no stranger to changing weight for roles. He got himself in shape for his directorial debut, Dog , playing an Army Ranger. The American actor also got ripped for The Lost City to play a cover model, which involved him eating unsalted chicken and rice and swimming two miles in the ocean to develop a beach bod. While Tatum is no stranger to this process, he did say back in his Instagram post that he wants to stay away from roles where he gains weight, as it was “hard” on his body and made losing weight harder.

Well, now we know the unexpected secret to Channing Tatum getting in shape. However, as you can see, a lot of thought and effort go into it alongside the hiding of vegetables.