Ryan Seacrest Shares A Funny Take On Times When Wheel Of Fortune Contestants ‘Get Physical’ With Him During Interviews
Seacrest (taken) out!
Fans of Wheel of Fortune could probably compare, contrast and debate for days the differences between Ryan Seacrest and one of the greatest game show hosts of all time Pat Sajak, but there’s one aspect of the game that’s way more prevalent in the current iteration. Contestants have a tendency to “get physical” with Seacrest, and he weighed in on how he feels about that.
Ryan Seacrest’s takeover of one of the most popular game shows has been largely considered a success, as he’ll celebrate one year with the show in September of the 2025 TV schedule. In a discussion with THR about his experience so far, Seacrest revealed his favorite part of the gig, while acknowledging that he’s taken a beating. He said:
Compare the two Wheel of Fortune hosts all you want, but Pat Sajak certainly never had to worry about being manhandled by contestants in the same way as 5-foot-8 Ryan Seacrest. The new host has had several experiences with overexcited players, including being put in a headlock by a former pro wrestler and being tossed to the ground, which you can see below:
It should be noted that some of Ryan Seacrest’s tumbles are self-inflicted. The host — who will likely never live down that clip of him falling out of his chair on Live with Kelly and Ryan — took a surprisingly hard fall while chasing a wheel of cheese back in April. Wheel of Fortune also aired a clip from Seacrest and Vanna White’s ski trip in which the host crashed on the slopes, possibly (but probably not) causing his co-host to drop an F-bomb.
We also can’t forget the time he purposely threw himself to the ground in front of the big wheel to show off his (lack of) breakdancing moves following Raygun’s viral performance at the 2024 Paris Summer Games. Oh Raygun, the Olympics will never be the same.
Still, being willing to fall to the floor is way different than being tackled or wrestled down by a stranger on a game show, but it sounds like the host is a good sport about it. Ryan Seacrest did say interviewing the contestants was his favorite part of the gig — no doubt in addition to giving away money, which was the best part to Pat Sajak and Vanna White.
If you’ve missed all of the above mentioned instances of Ryan Seacrest takedowns and don’t have them recorded somewhere, that’s a problem that Wheel of Fortune is finally fixing. When the game show returns for Season 43 this fall, it will be available for next-day streaming with either a Hulu subscription or a Peacock subscription. (Fans who are tired of Jeopardy! getting pre-empted by news, sports or weather will also be able to catch the quiz show on the same platforms.)
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Now you’ll never have to worry about missing any more Ryan Seacrest mistreatment. Stay tuned for that premiere date.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.