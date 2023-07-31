Euphoria Star Angus Cloud Has Died At 25

Starring as Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO series Euphoria, actor Angus Cloud has spent the last few years establishing himself in Hollywood – but today has delivered the sad news that the young performer has passed away at the age of 25.

According to Variety, a statement by Cloud's family has been released confirming the news and notes that the Euphoria actor has been struggling with mental health issues in recent weeks following the death of his father. The full statement via the trade report is below:

It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.

Angus Cloud made his professional acting debut in 2019 playing Fezco “Fez” O’Neil in the pilot for Euphoria, and the character appears in a total of 16 episodes of the show's existing two season run. Part of the main cast, Fez is a drug dealer and a high school dropout, but he is a caring friend to Zendaya's Ruby "Rue" Bennett and sees her as a sister as she tries to maintain her sobriety.

In 2021, Cloud made his feature film debut with a role in director Mikey Alfred's North Hollywood co-starring Vince Vaughn, Miranda Cosgrove, Nico Hiraga, Gillian Jacobs, and Ryder McLaughlin. His latest film, writer/director Ethan Berger's The Line starring Alex Wolff, Bo Mitchell, and The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey, premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Cloud has completed work on two movies that are now either in post-production or awaiting release. This includes the upcoming thriller Your Lucky Day from writer/director Dan Brown and the dramatic anthology Freaky Tales from filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (which is set in Oakland, California – the city where Cloud grew up. This summer the young actor had been shooting an untitled upcoming horror movie with Scream/Scream VI directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. None of the titles presently have release dates.

Our sympathies go out to Angus Cloud's family and friends during this sad time, and we hope their message about mental health struggles reaches those who need to hear it.