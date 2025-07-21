The Cosby Show's Malcolm-Jamal Warner Is Reportedly Dead At 54 After Drowning Incident

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who rose to fame on The Cosby Show, has reportedly died. The actor, who was nominated for an Emmy for playing Theodore Huxtable on the NBC sitcom in the ‘80s, is also known for roles on The Resident and his eponymous sitcom Malcolm & Eddie. He was 54 years old.

The actor’s death was being reported by TMZ as an accidental drowning, citing a “reliable source.” People also reported the death, saying an insider informed their staffers that Malcolm-Jamal Warner was on a family vacation in Costa Rica when the incident occurred.

Despite a decades-long career, Malcolm-Jamal Warner will likely be best remembered for the comedy he brought to The Cosby Show as Theo, a taste of which you can see below:

"I AM YOUR FATHER!" — Theo and Elvin's FUNNIEST Scene in THE COSBY SHOW! - YouTube Watch On

This is simply heartbreaking news, and our condolences go out to Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s family and friends at this time.

More to come…