The Cosby Show's Malcolm-Jamal Warner Is Reportedly Dead At 54 After Drowning Incident
Tragic news.
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who rose to fame on The Cosby Show, has reportedly died. The actor, who was nominated for an Emmy for playing Theodore Huxtable on the NBC sitcom in the ‘80s, is also known for roles on The Resident and his eponymous sitcom Malcolm & Eddie. He was 54 years old.
The actor’s death was being reported by TMZ as an accidental drowning, citing a “reliable source.” People also reported the death, saying an insider informed their staffers that Malcolm-Jamal Warner was on a family vacation in Costa Rica when the incident occurred.
Despite a decades-long career, Malcolm-Jamal Warner will likely be best remembered for the comedy he brought to The Cosby Show as Theo, a taste of which you can see below:
This is simply heartbreaking news, and our condolences go out to Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s family and friends at this time.
More to come…
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.