FCC Commissioner Has Strong Advice For Jimmy Kimmel And ABC After ‘Egregious Action’ From Chairman Brendan Carr
The back and forth continues.
Just when you think any amount of dust has settled regarding Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the U.S. government, the air once again becomes thick with contention. First it was Melania and Donald Trump railing on Kimmel for his pre-weekend joke describing the First Lady as an “expectant widow,” followed by the POTUS calling on ABC to cut ties with the longtime host. Kimmel has since defended himself, but then the FCC got involved…but not really.
The FCC Is Ordering Disney To Go Through Early Licensing Renewals For ABC
Earlier on Tuesday, FCC chairman Brendan Carr — the same guy who previously attempted to enforce an ages-old equal partisan stipulation for late night and daytime TV — ordered Disney to go through the process of applying for broadcast licences for the eight ABC stations that the corporation owns, making May 28 the new deadline. For context, Variety reports that 2028 was previously the earliest year when the renewals were required, and some weren't necessary to get into until 2031.
The reason Carr and the FCC provided for the out-of-nowhere demand is tied to a probe into Disney and ABC over alleged violations of the government's revised take on DEI practices. But without citing any recent incidents that would have directly sparked such action being taken. Here's some of what the order stated:Article continues below
Disney later shared a response statement that also avoided any mention of Jimmy Kimmel and his controversial comments, while sticking to the belief that the probe will come up empty.
The eight Disney-owned ABC stations are located across the country in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Philadelphia, Fresno, San Francisco and Raleigh-Durham.
FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez Tells Disney To "Stand Firm"
Despite working for the agency that set up the demands, FCC commissioner Anna Gomez called the licensing demands out as being motiviated by politics, with an aim to unlawfully silence a TV host. As she put it (via Deadline):
Jimmy Kimmel previously caused ire for the President and others in 2025, when he was suspended over comments made in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's shooting death. That move was widely condemned as being unconstitutional, and the FCC reportedly fielded more complaints about the suspension than the comment that caused it.
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To that end, Gomez continued her condemnation and voiced the idea that the only response is to hold strong, saying:
It's possible that there will be another half-dozen updates in this story by the time the next episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! hits the 2026 TV schedule, so stay tuned.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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